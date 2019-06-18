EURO on this day: 18 June
Tuesday 18 June 2019
On this day: West Germany marched to their first title in 1972 with the first stirrings of 'Total Football'.
West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union
(Müller 27 58, Wimmer 52)
1972 final, Brussels
The Soviet Union must have feared the worst. Gerd Müller had scored all the goals in a 4-1 win against them the previous month, and now three-quarters of the crowd were German.
That is also how the pitch must have looked to the Soviet team: at one stage their opponents strung 30 consecutive passes together. It was the match of the tournament because it was so one-sided, the destruction of an outdated packed defence by the first stirrings of 'Total Football'. Absolute masterclass.
Other EURO fixtures on 18 June
1980 group stage: Spain 1-2 England
1980 group stage: Italy 0-0 Belgium
1988 group stage: England 1-3 USSR
1988 group stage: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Netherlands
1992 group stage: Netherlands 3-1 Germany
1992 group stage: Scotland 3-0 CIS
1996 group stage: Scotland 1-0 Switzerland
1996 group stage: Netherlands 1-4 England
1996 group stage: France 3-1 Bulgaria
1996 group stage: Romania 1-2 Spain
2000 group stage: Slovenia 1-2 Spain
2000 group stage: Norway 0-1 Yugoslavia
2004 group stage: Bulgaria 0-2 Denmark
2004 group stage: Italy 1-1 Sweden
2008 group stage: Greece 1-2 Spain
2008 group stage: Russia 2-0 Sweden
2012 group stage: Croatia 0-1 Spain
2012 group stage: Italy 2-0 Republic of Ireland
2016 group stage: Belgium 3-0 Republic of Ireland
2016 group stage: Iceland 1-1 Hungary
2016 group stage: Portugal 0-0 Austria