EURO on this day: 18 June

West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union

(Müller 27 58, Wimmer 52)

1972 final, Brussels

The Soviet Union must have feared the worst. Gerd Müller had scored all the goals in a 4-1 win against them the previous month, and now three-quarters of the crowd were German.

That is also how the pitch must have looked to the Soviet team: at one stage their opponents strung 30 consecutive passes together. It was the match of the tournament because it was so one-sided, the destruction of an outdated packed defence by the first stirrings of 'Total Football'. Absolute masterclass.

