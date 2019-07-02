EURO on this day: 2 July

Tuesday 2 July 2019

On this day: France beat Italy in dramatic fashion to become the first team to win the EURO as world champions.

Watch classic goals on this day in UEFA European Championship history by Marco Delvecchio, Sylvain Wiltord and David Trezeguet from the 2000 final.

France 2-1 Italy
(Wiltord 90+4, Trezeguet 103; Delvecchio 55)
2000 final, Rotterdam

France became the first team to win the UEFA European Championship as world champions after David Trezeguet came off the bench to score a golden goal.

It left Italy crestfallen, the Azzurri having been seconds from winning the contest in normal time, leading through Marco Delvecchio's strike before Sylvain Wiltord's last-gasp effort forced the additional period. Trezeguet did the rest after Robert Pirès had jinked his way down the left and pulled the ball back for the forward to crash a first-time shot into the roof of the net.

Other EURO fixtures on 2 July
2016 quarter-finals: Germany 1-1 Italy, Germany won 6-5 on pens

