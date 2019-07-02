EURO on this day: 2 July
Tuesday 2 July 2019
Article summary
On this day: France beat Italy in dramatic fashion to become the first team to win the EURO as world champions.
Article top media content
Article body
France 2-1 Italy
(Wiltord 90+4, Trezeguet 103; Delvecchio 55)
2000 final, Rotterdam
France became the first team to win the UEFA European Championship as world champions after David Trezeguet came off the bench to score a golden goal.
It left Italy crestfallen, the Azzurri having been seconds from winning the contest in normal time, leading through Marco Delvecchio's strike before Sylvain Wiltord's last-gasp effort forced the additional period. Trezeguet did the rest after Robert Pirès had jinked his way down the left and pulled the ball back for the forward to crash a first-time shot into the roof of the net.
Click here to read more
Other EURO fixtures on 2 July
2016 quarter-finals: Germany 1-1 Italy, Germany won 6-5 on pens