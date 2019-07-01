EURO on this day: 1 July
Monday 1 July 2019
Article summary
On this day: Greece continued their march to glory with a win that brought 100,000 on to the streets of Athens.
Article top media content
Article body
Greece 1-0 Czech Republic
(Dellas 105+1)
2004 semi-finals, Porto
Greece continued their incredible march to UEFA EURO 2004 glory with this absorbing semi-final triumph, Traianos Dellas heading in the silver goal at the end of the first half of extra time.
The Czech Republic came close to the victory so many had predicted, Tomáš Rosický volleying against the woodwork inside two minutes. But Otto Rehhagel's dogged side, 100-1 outsiders before the finals, dug in again and then, when it was least expected, came the counter. Vassilios Tsiartas swung over a corner and Dellas nipped in to steer in a header at the near post and send the Greeks and their fans into ecstasy.
Click here to read more
Other EURO fixtures on 1 July
2012 final: Spain 4-0 Italy
2016 quarter-finals: Wales 3-1 Belgium