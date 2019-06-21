EURO on this day: 21 June

Friday 21 June 2019

On this day: Spain's 14-game unbeaten finals run came to an end at the hands of Croatia.

Wayne Rooney announced himself on the international stage in 2004 and this is one of the memorable EURO moments remembered here.

Croatia 2-1 Spain
(Kalinić 45, Perišić 87; Morata 7)
2016 group stage, Bordeaux

"The players were sat in silence," boss Vicente del Bosque said, describing the dressing-room scene after Spain's 14-game unbeaten finals run ended in Bordeaux. "They don't enjoy losing."

The back-to-back EURO winners looked to be on the way to another success when Álvaro Morata finished early on. Not so. Croatia hit back with verve, and Nikola Kalinić's back-heeled volley made it 1-1 at the break. Ante Čačić's side might have dug in for a point after Danijel Subašić saved a Sergio Ramos penalty, but instead they won it, Ivan Perišić's outstanding solo effort breaking Spain's spell of invincibility. Italy then beat the Spaniards 2-0 in the round of 16: the end of an era.

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures on 21 June
1964 final: Spain 2-1 USSR
1980 third-place play-off: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy, Czechs won 9-8 on pens
1988 semi-finals: West Germany 1-2 Netherlands
1992 semi-finals: Sweden 2-3 Germany
2000 group stage: Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain
2000 group stage: Slovenia 0-0 Norway
2000 group stage: Denmark 0-2 Czech Republic
2000 group stage: France 2-3 Netherlands
2004 group stage: Croatia 2-4 England
2004 group stage: Switzerland 1-3 France
2008 quarter-finals: Netherlands 1-3 Russia (aet)
2012 quarter-finals: Czech Republic 0-1 Portugal
2016 group stage: Northern Ireland 0-1 Germany
2016 group stage: Ukraine 0-1 Poland
2016 group stage: Czech Republic 0-2 Turkey

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 21 June 2019
Top