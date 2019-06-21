EURO on this day: 21 June
On this day: Spain's 14-game unbeaten finals run came to an end at the hands of Croatia.
Croatia 2-1 Spain
(Kalinić 45, Perišić 87; Morata 7)
2016 group stage, Bordeaux
"The players were sat in silence," boss Vicente del Bosque said, describing the dressing-room scene after Spain's 14-game unbeaten finals run ended in Bordeaux. "They don't enjoy losing."
The back-to-back EURO winners looked to be on the way to another success when Álvaro Morata finished early on. Not so. Croatia hit back with verve, and Nikola Kalinić's back-heeled volley made it 1-1 at the break. Ante Čačić's side might have dug in for a point after Danijel Subašić saved a Sergio Ramos penalty, but instead they won it, Ivan Perišić's outstanding solo effort breaking Spain's spell of invincibility. Italy then beat the Spaniards 2-0 in the round of 16: the end of an era.
Other EURO fixtures on 21 June
1964 final: Spain 2-1 USSR
1980 third-place play-off: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy, Czechs won 9-8 on pens
1988 semi-finals: West Germany 1-2 Netherlands
1992 semi-finals: Sweden 2-3 Germany
2000 group stage: Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain
2000 group stage: Slovenia 0-0 Norway
2000 group stage: Denmark 0-2 Czech Republic
2000 group stage: France 2-3 Netherlands
2004 group stage: Croatia 2-4 England
2004 group stage: Switzerland 1-3 France
2008 quarter-finals: Netherlands 1-3 Russia (aet)
2012 quarter-finals: Czech Republic 0-1 Portugal
2016 group stage: Northern Ireland 0-1 Germany
2016 group stage: Ukraine 0-1 Poland
2016 group stage: Czech Republic 0-2 Turkey