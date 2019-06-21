EURO on this day: 21 June

Croatia 2-1 Spain

(Kalinić 45, Perišić 87; Morata 7)

2016 group stage, Bordeaux

"The players were sat in silence," boss Vicente del Bosque said, describing the dressing-room scene after Spain's 14-game unbeaten finals run ended in Bordeaux. "They don't enjoy losing."

The back-to-back EURO winners looked to be on the way to another success when Álvaro Morata finished early on. Not so. Croatia hit back with verve, and Nikola Kalinić's back-heeled volley made it 1-1 at the break. Ante Čačić's side might have dug in for a point after Danijel Subašić saved a Sergio Ramos penalty, but instead they won it, Ivan Perišić's outstanding solo effort breaking Spain's spell of invincibility. Italy then beat the Spaniards 2-0 in the round of 16: the end of an era.

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures on 21 June

1964 final: Spain 2-1 USSR

1980 third-place play-off: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy, Czechs won 9-8 on pens

1988 semi-finals: West Germany 1-2 Netherlands

1992 semi-finals: Sweden 2-3 Germany

2000 group stage: Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain

2000 group stage: Slovenia 0-0 Norway

2000 group stage: Denmark 0-2 Czech Republic

2000 group stage: France 2-3 Netherlands

2004 group stage: Croatia 2-4 England

2004 group stage: Switzerland 1-3 France

2008 quarter-finals: Netherlands 1-3 Russia (aet)

2012 quarter-finals: Czech Republic 0-1 Portugal

2016 group stage: Northern Ireland 0-1 Germany

2016 group stage: Ukraine 0-1 Poland

2016 group stage: Czech Republic 0-2 Turkey