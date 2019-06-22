EURO on this day: 22 June
Saturday 22 June 2019
On this day: Cristiano Ronaldo scored at a record fourth EURO in a six-goal thriller against Hungary.
Hungary 3-3 Portugal
(Gera 19, Dzsudzsák 47 55; Nani 42, Ronaldo 50 62)
2016 group stage, Lyon
Having not scored in his first two UEFA EURO 2016 games, Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to cut loose against the outsiders in Nice; he did, but not in circumstances anyone had anticipated.
With 40-year-old goalkeeper Gabor Király perhaps their most famous name, play-off winners Hungary struck first through Zoltán Gera, and led again through Balász Dzsudzsák after Nani had equalised. Portugal were staring at a shock exit until Ronaldo set a record by scoring at his fourth EURO, and he was required to level again after Dzsudzsák had netted with another deflected effort. Fernando Santos's side scraped through to the round of 16; greater achievements would follow, however.
Other EURO fixtures on 22 June
1980 final: Belgium 1-2 West Germany
1988 semi-finals: Italy 0-2 USSR
1992 semi-finals: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark, Denmark won 5-4 on pens
1996 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 England, England won 4-2 on pens
1996 quarter-finals: France 0-0 Netherlands, France won 5-4 on pens
2004 group stage: Italy 2-1 Bulgaria
2004 group stage: Denmark 2-2 Sweden
2008 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 Italy, Spain won 4-2 on pens
2012 quarter-finals: Germany 4-2 Greece
2016 group stage: Iceland 2-1 Austria
2016 group stage: Sweden 0-1 Belgium
2016 group stage: Italy 0-1 Republic of Ireland