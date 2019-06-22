EURO on this day: 22 June

Hungary 3-3 Portugal

(Gera 19, Dzsudzsák 47 55; Nani 42, Ronaldo 50 62)

2016 group stage, Lyon

Having not scored in his first two UEFA EURO 2016 games, Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to cut loose against the outsiders in Nice; he did, but not in circumstances anyone had anticipated.

With 40-year-old goalkeeper Gabor Király perhaps their most famous name, play-off winners Hungary struck first through Zoltán Gera, and led again through Balász Dzsudzsák after Nani had equalised. Portugal were staring at a shock exit until Ronaldo set a record by scoring at his fourth EURO, and he was required to level again after Dzsudzsák had netted with another deflected effort. Fernando Santos's side scraped through to the round of 16; greater achievements would follow, however.

