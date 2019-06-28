EURO on this day: 28 June

France 2-1 Portugal (aet)

(Henry 51, Zidane 117pen; Nuno Gomes 19)

2000 semi-finals, Brussels

A Zinédine Zidane penalty three minutes from the end of extra time gave France a golden-goal victory over Portugal in Brussels after Abel Xavier was adjudged to have handled a Sylvain Wiltord shot.

Following a fractious opening, Portugal broke the deadlock with their first shot on goal, the off-balance Nuno Gomes steering past Fabien Barthez from 20 metres. France rose to the challenge, finally fashioning an equaliser through Thierry Henry. Still, had Xavier's added-time header been further away from Barthez it would have been Portugal, not Les Bleus, into the showpiece. Zidane ensured otherwise with the shoot-out looming.

