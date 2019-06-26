EURO on this day: 26 June

Denmark 2-0 Germany

Jensen 18, Vilfort 78

1992 final, Gothenburg

Despite a strong start by Germany, goals in either half from John Jensen and Kim Vilfort, and stoic goalkeeping throughout by Peter Schmeichel, ensured that Denmark pulled off one of the greatest surprises in international football by winning the 1992 UEFA European Championship.

Denmark had barely emerged from behind the barricades when they scored their opener against the run of play. The title was secured 12 minutes from time when Vilfort controlled before turning inside to shoot low and in off Bodo Illgner's left post. It was a touching finale, Vilfort having twice left the Danish training camp – and missed a group match – to visit his dying seven-year-old daughter.

