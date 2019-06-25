EURO on this day: 25 June

Germany 3-2 Turkey

(Schweinsteiger 26, Klose 79, Lahm 90; Uğur 22, Semih 86)

2008 semi-finals, Basel

A 90th-minute strike from Philipp Lahm sent Germany into the UEFA EURO 2008 final and ended the march of a brave Turkey side who were unable to summon one last dramatic equaliser.

Semih Şentürk had already brought Turkey to the brink of extra time with an 86th-minute goal, yet Lahm's super finish finally flattened Fatih Terim's team. For once, they had led first, through Uğur Boral's opener, only for Bastian Schweinsteiger to quickly equalise before Miroslav Klose wrested the initiative 11 minutes from time. Semih revived his lifesaver act from the quarter-finals, yet there was still time for Lahm to deliver the knockout punch.

