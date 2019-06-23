EURO on this day: 23 June

France 3-2 Portugal, aet

(Domergue 24 114, Platini 119; Rui Jordão 74 98)

1984 semi-finals, Marseille

Arguably the most vivid match in the competition's history, swinging one way and then the other before a late winner sent the partisan crowd into raptures.

In many ways it resembled the famous 1970 FIFA World Cup semi-final between Italy and West Germany as one team held sway for much of the match only to concede a late equaliser. There were more goals in extra time, for both sides, before the in-form Michel Platini rose to the occasion with a last-gasp winner.

