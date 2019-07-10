EURO on this day: 10 July

Portugal 1-0 France (aet)

(Éder 109)

2016 final, Paris

As if home advantage were not enough, an early injury to Portugal's star man Cristiano Ronaldo tilted the odds further in France's favour, but the Real Madrid striker proved almost as potent from the sidelines as he had been on the pitch.

Like the Greece side that beat them on home soil in the 2004 final, Portugal had scuffed and scrambled their way to the Paris decider, where they resisted the advances of the tournament's golden boot winner Antoine Griezmann, Ronaldo urging them on all the way. Portugal took France to extra time, where Éder's low shot from outside the box skipped past Hugo Lloris to win the game. "It's cruel and magnificent at the same time," reflected Griezmann.

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures on 10 July

1960 final: USSR 2-1 Yugoslavia