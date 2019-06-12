UEFA EURO 2020 Official Hospitality packages

With UEFA EURO 2020 less than a year away, three Official Hospitality Sales Packages are now on offer.

OFFICIAL HOSPITALITY OFFERING



To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the EURO competition, matches will be held across 12 beautiful European cities, and the UEFA Hospitality team has put together a new palette of packages across the venues.

Packages have three different categorisations: 'The Suite', 'The Lounge' and 'The 2020 Club' are all available depending on which venue you visit.

The Suite offering is our premium product. Enjoy the luxury atmosphere of a private suite with the best seats in the stadium. You will also take advantage of personalised service and a unique fine dining experience from start to finish. Simply said, hospitality at its best.

The Lounge is a prestigious experience with live cooking stations, a variety of culinary delights and entertainment in a stylish and vibrant setting. Sit back, relax and enjoy the match!

UEFA EURO 2020's newcomer is 'The 2020 Club'. With packages starting at €780 this is an atmosphere you will want to be a part of. Share the thrill and excitement of the game with fellow football fans. Enjoy a casual ambiance with a delicious selection of fresh food buffets in a bar like atmosphere.

