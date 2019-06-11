UEFA EURO 2020 prepares for 'One Year To Go' celebrations

Events to mark 'One Year To Go' until UEFA EURO 2020 are taking place in 12 European cities, with the launch of ticketing, hospitality and volunteering applications also taking place on Wednesday 12 June.

"Our intention was to host a unique EURO to celebrate the 60 years of the competition, and for the host cities to provide their own local flavour," said UEFA Events SA CEO Martin Kallen.

"This is the biggest EURO ever – one which we are bringing even closer to the fans, with seven of the 12 countries hosting EURO matches for the first time. Over the coming days, each of the 12 host cities will present the final tournament to their local population and provide information in relation to various important initiatives. People will see that the tournament is on their doorstep. It will be a unique celebration, and the moment is now here to be part of it."

Log in for free to watch the highlights One year to go marked in Saint Petersburg

The 12 host cities are Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg. Those cities include eight capitals and eleven venues boasting a stadium capacity in excess of 50,000 – meaning that a record three million match tickets will be available.

Saint Petersburg will kick off the celebrations on the evening of 11 June with a light projection on to the famous Palace Bridge. The EURO 2020 Football Park on the city's Fortress Island will then be the setting for a legends match on 12 June, featuring five UEFA EURO 2020 ambassadors – Antonis Nikopolidis, Gianluca Zambrotta, Robert Pirès, David Trezeguet and Fernando Morientes – who will compete against a Russian international legends team.

Events will take place in other cities on 12 June, with more following from 13-16 as cities mark a year to go until the first matches at their venues.

David Trezeguet will be in Saint Petersburg ©UEFA.com

The 'One Year to Go' celebrations coincide with the start of the first phase of ticket sales for UEFA EURO 2020, in which 1.5 million tickets will be made available to the general public under the slogan 'LIVE IT. FOR REAL' – designed to inspire and encourage fans to experience matches live at the stadiums.

The first phase runs from 12 June to 12 July, with all tickets being sold exclusively online via euro2020.com/tickets. Tickets will be offered in three price categories, with the host cities allocated to two pricing clusters to reflect the purchasing power and average income of residents.

'One Year To Go' also marks the launch of official hospitality packages for all stadiums, with a range of options, including private suites, business lounges and a club with a more casual setting. For more information, visit euro2020.com/hospitality.

Volunteering portals will also be open for all 12 venues on 12 June, with 12,000 volunteers required to support a wide range of activities, including accreditation, guest management, transport, media, ticketing, match operations and spectator services. For more information, visit euro2020.com/volunteers.

Note to editors: A detailed ticketing brochure can be accessed here.