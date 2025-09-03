EURO 2024: All you need to know
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Spain became champions of Europe for a record fourth time in Germany.
Who won EURO 2024?
Spain won their seventh and final game of UEFA EURO 2024 as they got the better of England in Berlin. Nico Williams fired his side in front two minutes into the second half, and while Cole Palmer responded, Gareth Southgate's side were set to be runners-up for a second successive EURO as Mikel Oyarzabal made it 2-1 from Marc Cucurella's ball with four minutes to go. "I did my job and I was lucky enough to score the winner," said the match-winner. "If you're lucky enough to score the goal ... it's the best."
Who were the top scorers at EURO 2024?
Six players topped the Alipay+ Top Scorer rankings after scoring three goals each at the final tournament – Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, England's Harry Kane, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, Germany's Jamal Musiala, Spain's Dani Olmo and Slovakia's Ivan Schranz.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku was the top scorer in qualifying with 14 goals, four more than his closest rival, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Lukaku's haul included a hat-trick in a 3-0 win in Sweden and four in a 5-0 home success against Azerbaijan.
Where was EURO 2024 held?
UEFA EURO 2024 was held across ten venues in Germany. It was the first time Germany staged a EURO alone, though West Germany staged the 1988 finals while four UEFA EURO 2020 games were played in Berlin.
Three group games, one round of 16 game, one quarter-final, final
Berlin: Olympiastadion
Four group games, one round of 16 game, one semi-final
Dortmund: BVB Stadion Dortmund
Munich: Munich Football Arena
Three group games, one round of 16 game, one quarter-final
Dusseldorf: Düsseldorf Arena
Four group games, one quarter-final
Hamburg: Volksparkstadion Hamburg
Stuttgart: Stuttgart Arena
Four group games, one round of 16 game
Cologne: Cologne Stadium
Frankfurt: Frankfurt Arena
Three group games, one round of 16 game
Gelsenkirchen: Arena AufSchalke
Leipzig: Leipzig Stadium
Who managed the winning team at EURO 2024?
Luis de la Fuente led Spain to continental successes at Under-19 (2015) and Under-21 (2019) levels before taking charge of the senior team following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He led his side to victory in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League before masterminding their successful campaign in Germany. "I couldn't be happier," the former Athletic Club left-back said after the final. "We are a real team, champions of Europe. I get prouder of them with each passing day."
Who was the winning captain at EURO 2024?
Atlético de Madrid forward Álvaro Morata was Spain captain at the finals, and scored their opening goal of the tournament in a 3-0 victory against Croatia. It was his 36th international goal, and while it was his last of the finals, Morata had more to contribute, including an assist in the semi-final success against France. A two-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Morata had won EUROs at U19 (2011) and U21 (2013) levels before he lifted the senior trophy in Berlin.
What was the format for EURO 2024?
Running from 14 June to 14 July, EURO 2024 was the third 24-team EURO. The format was the same as for UEFA EURO 2016 and UEFA EURO 2020; the top two in each of the six final tournament groups proceeded to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.
How many teams featured at EURO 2024?
There were 24 teams involved. Germany qualified automatically as hosts. Georgia were the only side appearing at their first EURO.
How did EURO 2024 qualifying work?
Twenty teams – the top two in each of the ten groups – reached the tournament via the European Qualifiers, running from March to November 2023. Germany qualified automatically as hosts and three more sides (Poland, Ukraine and Georgia) qualified via the play-offs, which took place on 21 (semi-finals) and 26 March (finals) 2024.
Who was in the EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament?
Spain midfielder Rodri was named Player of the Tournament, and said: "We have made history, beating four former world champions in the process. We got through the toughest draw and it speaks for the mentality of the team." His team-mate Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 the day before the final, was Young Player of the Tournament.
GK: Mike Maignan (France)
DF: Kyle Walker (England)
DF: William Saliba (France)
DF: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)
DF: Marc Cucurella (Spain)
MF: Rodri (Spain)
MF: Dani Olmo (Spain)
MF: Fabián Ruiz (Spain)
FW: Lamine Yamal (Spain)
FW: Jamal Musiala (Germany)
FW: Nico Williams (Spain)
Who was the EURO 2024 mascot?
The tournament's teddy bear mascot was named Albärt following a public vote; the other options were Bärnardo, Bärnheart and Herzi von Bär.
Five top facts about EURO 2024
- Spain became the first nation to win this competition four times. They also won seven successive matches at the finals: no team had previously managed that at a EURO without requiring a penalty shoot-out. Their final total of 15 goals broke France's record tally of 14 from the 1984 EURO.
- Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to appear at six EUROs and also extended his record of appearing in the most games in the finals (30) and, aged 39 years and 151 days, set a new benchmark for the oldest player to score a penalty in a EURO shoot-out, though he could not add to his record 14 goals at the finals.
- Lamine Yamal became the youngest EURO final tournament player when he started Spain's 3-0 win against Croatia at the age of 16 years and 338 days. He became the finals' youngest scorer in the semi-final against France 24 days later, and the youngest player to feature in the final one day after his 17th birthday.
- When Luka Modrić (38 years and 289 days) scored against Italy, the Croatia captain broke former Austria forward Ivica Vastic's record to become the oldest scorer at a EURO. Portugal defender Pepe became the oldest EURO finals player during his team's 2-1 win over Czechia, then extended his landmark against Türkiye, Slovenia and finally (aged 41 years and 130 days) France.
- Germany's Julian Nagelsmann (36 years and 327 days) was the youngest coach to take charge of a side at a EURO.