UEFA Europa Conference League: What to look out for

The first edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League gets under way on 14 September with 32 teams aiming for the final in Tirana.

UEFA.com picks out some sure-fire headline-makers for Matchday 1.

What to look out for?

Five memorable Harry Kane goals

Kane to break Spurs record

Having ended speculation about his future, Harry Kane propelled Spurs into the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage with two goals in their play-off win against Paços de Ferreira. He is already the club's top continental scorer with 40 goals but needs just one more appearance to break Steve Perryman's record of 64 UEFA club competition games for the club. Spurs, incidentally, won the first edition of the UEFA Cup (now the UEFA Europa League) in 1971/72. Can they win the first edition of another new competition in 2021/22?

New kids on the block

Alashkert will this season become the first Armenian team to feature in a UEFA group stage: some rise for a club only revived ten years ago. A 2013 move to the capital Yerevan upped their ante, and they have quickly established themselves with four Premier League titles. A multinational side announced themselves with a qualifying victory over Scottish outfit St Johnstone back in 2016, but this season's advance has eclipsed that. Their reward? A group with LASK, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and HJK Helsinki.

Union Berlin celebrate clinching their group stage place Getty Images

Can Union break Berlin's duck?

Among the capital cities of the big five European footballing nations – England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – only one has never won a major UEFA club tournament, but Union Berlin could consign that statistic to history after making it to their first group stage. Hertha Berlin were regulars in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League for a time, and East German side Berliner Dynamo were European Cup Winners' Cup semi-finalists in 1971/72. Union kick off away to Slavia Praha in Group E, with Feyenoord and Maccabi Haifa lying in wait.

Further ahead?

Mourinho joins exclusive club: European trophies with three clubs

• José Mourinho won the UEFA Champions League with Porto and Inter, and the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League with Porto and Manchester United. Can the Roma boss become the first manager to win all three current major UEFA club trophies? Along with Udo Lattek and Rafael Benítez, he is one of only three coaches to have won a UEFA trophy with three clubs. Can he make it four in 2021/22?

• There may have been no greater underdogs in European club competition history than Lincoln Red Imps. The champions of Gibraltar (population: 35,000) face Copenhagen, Slovan Bratislava and PAOK in their group. Opponents would do well to take them seriously; Lincoln beat Celtic at home in a UEFA Champions League qualifier in 2016.

Key dates

Group stage

14/16 September: Matchday 1

30 September: Matchday 2

21 October: Matchday 3

4 November: Matchday 4

25 November: Matchday 5

9 December: Matchday 6

Tirana's National Arena will stage the final UEFA via Getty Images

Knockout stage

13 December: Knockout round play-off draw

17 & 24 February: Knockout round play-offs

25 February: Round of 16 draw

10 & 17 March: Round of 16

18 March: Quarter-final & semi-final draws

7 & 14 April: Quarter-finals

28 April & 5 May: Semi-finals

25 May: Final (National Arena, Tirana)