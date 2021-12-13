Europa Conference League knockout round play-off stage: meet the teams
Monday 13 December 2021
Get the basics on the 16 teams involved in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
What is the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off stage?
The eight UEFA Europa Conference League group winners have advanced straight to the round of 16, but for the runners-up there is another hurdle to negotiate. They have gone into the knockout round play-offs, where they are joined by the eight sides who finished third in their UEFA Europa League groups.
UEFA.com profiles all the contenders tie by tie.Knockout round play-off fixtures
17 & 24 February
Celtic vs Bodø/Glimt
Celtic (SCO)
UEFA ranking: 46
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group G (W3 D0 L3 F13 A15)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth place)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2002/03)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
UEFA ranking: 117
How they qualified: Group C runners-up (W3 D3 L0 F14 A5)
Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 3-2 vs AC Milan)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (2021/22)
Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
UEFA ranking: 99
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group D (W1 D3 L2 F7 A8)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
UEFA ranking: 31
How they qualified: Group E runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F8 A7)
Last season: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals (L 5-1agg vs Arsenal)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1995/96)
Leicester City vs Randers
Leicester City (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 77
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group C (W2 D2 L2 F12 A11)
Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 2-0agg vs Slavia Praha)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2020/21)
Randers (DEN)
UEFA ranking: 205
How they qualified: Group D runners-up (W1 D4 L1 F9 A9)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (2021/22)
Eight await
The knockout round play-off stage ties take place on 17 and 24 February, with the winners advancing to March's round of 16.
The following sides await them there: AZ Alkmaar (NED), Basel (SUI), Copenhagen (DEN), Gent (BEL), Feyenoord (NED), LASK (AUT), Rennes (FRA), Roma (ITA)
Marseille vs Qarabağ
Marseille (FRA)
UEFA ranking: 45
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group E (W1 D4 L1 F6 A7)
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth place)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)
Qarabağ (AZE)
UEFA ranking: 62
How they qualified: Group H runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F10 A8)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth place)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (2021/22)
Midtjylland vs PAOK
Midtjylland (DEN)
UEFA ranking: 82
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group F (W2 D3 L1 F7 A7)
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth place)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2015/16)
PAOK (GRE)
UEFA ranking: 74
How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F8 A4)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third place)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2000/01, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2016/17)
PSV Eindhoven vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
UEFA ranking: 53
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group B (W2 D2 L2 F9 A8)
Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 5-4agg vs Olympiacos)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1977/78)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
UEFA ranking: 64
How they qualified: Group A runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F14 A4)
Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 3-0agg vs Shakhtar Donetsk)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2020/21)
Sparta Praha vs Partizan
Sparta Praha (CZE)
UEFA ranking: 110
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group A (W2 D1 L3 F6 A9)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third place)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1983/84, 2015/16)
Partizan (SRB)
UEFA ranking: 65
How they qualified: Group B runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A4)
Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 2-1 vs Charleroi)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1974/75, 1984/85, 1990/91, 2004/05)
Rapid Wien vs Vitesse
Rapid Wien (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 95
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group H (W2 D0 L4 F4 A9)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third place)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1971/72, 1981/82, 1989/90, 1997/98)
Vitesse (NED)
UEFA ranking: 111
How they qualified: Group G runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A9)
Last season: did not take part in UEFA competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1990/91, 1992/93)