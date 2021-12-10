Europa Conference League stats dive: alternative stars of Matchday 6

UEFA.com has a treasure trove of statistics covering many aspects of play to enhance the UEFA Europa Conference League, Europe's newest club competition.

In this piece presented by Swissquote, we sift through the Matchday 6 data to see who earned top billing across a number of match-defining metrics.

Most passes completed

Highlights: Alashkert 1-1 M. Tel-Aviv

129: Idan Nachmias (Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

126: Matan Baltaxa (Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

124: Marius Lode (Bodø/Glimt)

119: Sam Beukema (AZ)

116: Brede Moe (Bodø/Glimt)

Alashkert earned their first Group A point as they welcomed Maccabi Tel-Aviv in their final game, but while the visitors did not equalise until the final minute, they passed their hosts off the park, Nachmias and Baltaxa attempting 271 passes between them. Bodø/Glimt's Lode was the accuracy king, though: 124 of his 126 passes found a team-mate, a 98% completion rate.

Crosses completed

Highlights: Vitesse 3-1 Mura

5: Kady (Qarabağ)

5: Maximilian Wittek (Vitesse)

4: Miloš﻿ Jojić (Partizan)

4: Eli Dasa (Vitesse)

4: Michal Surzyn (Jablonec)

Qarabağ's final-day battle for top spot in Group H ended up being a one-sided affair; the Azerbaijani side lost 3-0 at Basel to come second in the section, despite Kady's accurate crosses. Vitesse won 3-1 against Mura, with Wittek keeping the pressure on the Slovenian team with a string of deliveries from the left.

Balls recovered

Highlights: CFR Cluj 2-0 Jablonec

17: Jakub Martinec (Jablonec)

15: Jaroslav Zelený (Jablonec)

13: Ofri Arad (Maccabi Haifa)

13: Aiham Ousou (Slavia Praha)

13: Sam Beukema (AZ)

Jablonec entered Matchday 6 hoping to steal second place in Group D away from Randers, yet things didn't go to plan, a 2-0 defeat at eliminated CFR Cluj curtailing their campaign. The Czech side could take some solace in their industriousness, though: they recovered the ball 61 times, centre-backs Martinec and Zelený making 32 of those interventions between them.

Clearances

Highlights: Feyenoord 2-1 M. Haifa

12: Ofri Arad (Maccabi Haifa)

10: Märten Kuusk (Flora)

9: Igor Vujačić (Partizan)

9: Marin Karamarko (Mura)

Maccabi Haifa were subjected to a 90-minute onslaught as they visited Group E winners Feyenoord, and could take some credit for having emerged from it with only a 2-1 defeat. Captain Ofri Arad was their knight in shining armour on 12 occasions, but he wasn't the only Greens player who went above and beyond in Rotterdam.

Most saves

Matchday 6 great saves

8: Roi Mishpati (Maccabi Haifa)

8: Patrik Carlgren (Randers)

8: Marko Zalokar (Mura)

5: Heinz Lindner (Basel)

5: Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev (Qarabağ)

5: Aleksandar Popović (Partizan)

Making his UEFA club competition debut at the age of 29, Mishpati was at the centre of the action as the Haifa outfit lost 2-1 at Feyenoord. Elsewhere in the Netherlands, Zalokar spared Mura from a heavier loss at Vitesse, while Randers keeper Carlgren almost kept AZ in check, conceding only once, late on in Alkmaar.