Kady wins Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage

Kady's fine Matchday 2 effort for Qarabağ against Omonoia has been voted UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage.

Kady's goal – a thunderous 52nd-minute shot from outside the penalty area in a 4-1 win for his side – received 28% of the vote, in the poll presented by Heineken.

There were ten goals nominated in all, with fans able to vote from 10:00 CET on Monday 13 December until 12:00 CET on Friday 17 December.

UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Kady, Omonoia 1-2 Qarabağ (Matchday 2) – 28% of the vote

2. Žiga Kous, Tottenham 5-1 Mura (Matchday 2) – 17%

3. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, Anorthosis 1-0 Gent (Matchday 5) – 12%

4. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roma 5-1 CSKA-Sofia (Matchday 1) – 10%

5. Yehor Nazaryna, Zorya Luhansk 1-1 Bodø/Glimt (Matchday 6) – 9%

6. Jordi Gómez, Qarabağ 2-2 Omonia (Matchday 5) – 9%

7. Matan Hozez, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-0 HJK (Matchday 4) – 5%

8. Edon Zhegrova, Kairat 2-3 Basel (Matchday 5) – 5%

9. Patrick Berg, Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma (Matchday 3) – 3%

10. Aleksandar Glišić, Alashkert 2-4 HJK (Matchday 2) – 2%