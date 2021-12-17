Kady wins Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage
Friday 17 December 2021
Kady's fine Matchday 2 effort for Qarabağ against Omonoia has been voted UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage.
Kady's goal – a thunderous 52nd-minute shot from outside the penalty area in a 4-1 win for his side – received 28% of the vote, in the poll presented by Heineken.
There were ten goals nominated in all, with fans able to vote from 10:00 CET on Monday 13 December until 12:00 CET on Friday 17 December.
UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage
1. Kady, Omonoia 1-2 Qarabağ (Matchday 2) – 28% of the vote
2. Žiga Kous, Tottenham 5-1 Mura (Matchday 2) – 17%
3. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, Anorthosis 1-0 Gent (Matchday 5) – 12%
4. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roma 5-1 CSKA-Sofia (Matchday 1) – 10%
5. Yehor Nazaryna, Zorya Luhansk 1-1 Bodø/Glimt (Matchday 6) – 9%
6. Jordi Gómez, Qarabağ 2-2 Omonia (Matchday 5) – 9%
7. Matan Hozez, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-0 HJK (Matchday 4) – 5%
8. Edon Zhegrova, Kairat 2-3 Basel (Matchday 5) – 5%
9. Patrick Berg, Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma (Matchday 3) – 3%
10. Aleksandar Glišić, Alashkert 2-4 HJK (Matchday 2) – 2%