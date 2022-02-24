UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records
Thursday 24 February 2022
The draw takes place in Nyon on Friday 25 February; who can each team be drawn against?
Which teams are in the Europa Conference League round of 16 draw?
Group winners (seeded teams)
AZ Alkmaar (NED), Basel (SUI), Copenhagen (DEN), Feyenoord (NED), Gent (BEL), LASK (AUT), Rennes (FRA), Roma (ITA)
Knockout round play-off winners (unseeded teams)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Leicester City (ENG), Marseille (FRA), PAOK (GRE), Partizan (SRB), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Slavia Praha (CZE), Vitesse (NED)
Seeded teams
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Leicester City N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK P4 W2 D2 L0 F8 A6
Partizan P4 W0 D2 L2 F7 A9
Slavia Praha N/A
Basel (SUI)
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Leicester City N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5
Partizan N/A
PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A4
Slavia Praha N/A
Vitesse P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0
Copenhagen (DEN)
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Leicester City P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1
Marseille P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A6
PAOK P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Partizan N/A
PSV Eindhoven P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
Slavia Praha P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1
Vitesse N/A
Feyenoord (NED)
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Leicester City N/A
Marseille P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0
PAOK N/A
Partizan N/A
Slavia Praha P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
Gent (BEL)
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Leicester City N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A
Partizan P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
PSV Eindhoven N/A
Slavia Praha N/A
Vitesse N/A
LASK (AUT)
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Leicester City N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A
Partizan N/A
PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A1
Slavia Praha N/A
Vitesse N/A
Rennes (FRA)
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Leicester City N/A
PAOK P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A5
Partizan N/A
PSV Eindhoven N/A
Slavia Praha N/A
Vitesse P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A4
Roma (ITA)
Bodø/Glimt P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A 8
Leicester City N/A
Marseille N/A
PAOK N/A
Partizan P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A4
PSV Eindhoven P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
Slavia Praha P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Vitesse N/A
Last 16 by country
AUT: LASK
BEL: Gent
CZE: Slavia Praha
DEN: Copenhagen
ENG: Leicester City
FRA: Marseille, Rennes
GRE: PAOK
ITA: Roma
NED: AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Vitesse
NOR: Bodø/Glimt
SRB: Partizan
SUI: Basel
Unseeded teams
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
AZ Alkmaar N/A
Basel N/A
Copenhagen N/A
Feyenoord N/A
Gent N/A
LASK N/A
Rennes N/A
Roma P2 W1 D1 L0 F8 A3
Leicester City (ENG)
AZ Alkmaar N/A
Basel N/A
Copenhagen P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A1
Feyenoord N/A
Gent N/A
LASK N/A
Rennes N/A
Roma N/A
Marseille (FRA)
AZ Alkmaar N/A
Basel N/A
Copenhagen P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A2
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A3
Gent N/A
LASK N/A
Roma N/A
PAOK (GRE)
AZ Alkmaar P4 W0 D2 L2 F6 A8
Basel P2 W2 D0 L F5 A1
Copenhagen P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Feyenoord N/A
Gent N/A
LASK N/A
Rennes P1 W1 D0 L0 F5 A1
Roma N/A
Partizan (SRB)
AZ Alkmaar P4 W2 D2 L0 F9 A7
Basel N/A
Copenhagen N/A
Feyenoord N/A
Gent P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
LASK N/A
Rennes N/A
Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A4
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Basel P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A4
Copenhagen P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
Gent N/A
LASK P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A4
Rennes N/A
Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
Slavia Praha (CZE)
AZ Alkmaar N/A
Basel N/A
Copenhagen P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Gent N/A
LASK N/A
Rennes N/A
Roma P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Vitesse (NED)
Basel P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2
Copenhagen N/A
Gent N/A
LASK N/A
Rennes P2 W0 D1 L1 F4 A5
Roma N/A
The road to Tirana
Round of 16 (10, 17 March)
Quarter-finals (7, 14 April)
Semi-finals (28 April, 5 May)
Final in Tirana (25 May)
What exactly do the regulations say?
- 18.01 In the round of 16, the eight group winners are joined by the eight winners of the knockout round play-offs.
- 18.02 The round of 16 pairings are determined by means of a draw, in accordance with the following principles:
1) The UEFA Europa League group winners must be drawn against the eight winners of the knockout round play-offs.
2) Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.
3) The UEFA Europa League group winners play the return leg at home.
- 18.03 The eight winners of the round of 16 qualify for the quarter-finals.
For further details, check out Article 18 of the regulations in full.