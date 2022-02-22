UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records
Tuesday 22 February 2022
The draw takes place in Nyon on Friday 25 February; who can each team be drawn against?
Group winners (seeded teams): AZ Alkmaar (NED), Basel (SUI), Copenhagen (DEN), Feyenoord (NED), Gent (BEL), LASK (AUT), Rennes (FRA), Roma (ITA)
Group winners (seeded teams): AZ Alkmaar (NED), Basel (SUI), Copenhagen (DEN), Feyenoord (NED), Gent (BEL), LASK (AUT), Rennes (FRA), Roma (ITA)

Knockout round play-off winners (unseeded teams): Fenerbahçe (TUR)/Slavia Praha (CZE), Midtjylland (DEN)/PAOK (GRE), Rapid Wien (AUT)/Vitesse (NED), Marseille (FRA)/Qarabağ (AZE), PSV Eindhoven (NED)/Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR), Leicester City (ENG)/Randers (DEN), Celtic (SCO)/Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Sparta Praha (CZE)/Partizan (SRB)
Group winners
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) N/A
Celtic (SCO) P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A3
Fenerbahçe (TUR) P2 W0 D2 L0 F5 A5
Leicester City (ENG) N/A
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
Marseille (FRA) N/A
Midtjylland (DEN) N/A
PAOK (GRE) P4 W2 D2 L0 F8 A6
Partizan (SRB) P4 W0 D2 L2 F7 A9
Qarabağ (AZE) N/A
Randers (DEN) P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Rapid Wien (AUT) N/A
Slavia Praha (CZE) N/A
Sparta Praha (CZE) N/A
Basel (SUI)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) N/A
Celtic (SCO) P8 W2 D1 L5 F9 A21
Fenerbahçe (TUR) N/A
Leicester City (ENG) N/A
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) P6 W2 D4 L0 F10 A6
Marseille (FRA) N/A
Midtjylland (DEN) N/A
PAOK (GRE) P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5
Partizan (SRB) N/A
PSV Eindhoven (NED) P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A4
Qarabağ (AZE) P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0
Randers (DEN) N/A
Rapid Wien (AUT) N/A
Slavia Praha (CZE) N/A
Sparta Praha (CZE) N/A
Vitesse (NED) P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0
Copenhagen (DEN)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) N/A
Celtic (SCO) P4 W2 D1 L1 F7 A4
Fenerbahçe (TUR) N/A
Leicester City (ENG) P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) N/A
Marseille (FRA) P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A6
PAOK (GRE) P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Partizan (SRB) N/A
PSV Eindhoven (NED) P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
Qarabağ (AZE) P4 W3 D0 L1 F12 A2
Rapid Wien (AUT) N/A
Slavia Praha (CZE) P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1
Sparta Praha (CZE) P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A0
Vitesse (NED) N/A
Feyenoord (NED)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) N/A
Celtic (SCO) P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A1
Fenerbahçe (TUR) P4 W2 D0 L2 F3 A2
Leicester City (ENG) N/A
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) N/A
Marseille (FRA) P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0
Midtjylland (DEN) N/A
PAOK (GRE) N/A
Partizan (SRB) N/A
Qarabağ (AZE) N/A
Randers (DEN) N/A
Rapid Wien (AUT) P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A4
Slavia Praha (CZE) P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
Sparta Praha (CZE) P4 W0 D1 L3 F2 A10
Gent (BEL)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) N/A
Celtic (SCO) P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A1
Fenerbahçe (TUR) N/A
Leicester City (ENG) N/A
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) N/A
Marseille (FRA) N/A
Midtjylland (DEN) N/A
PAOK (GRE) N/A
Partizan (SRB) P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
PSV Eindhoven (NED) N/A
Qarabağ (AZE) N/A
Randers (DEN) N/A
Rapid Wien (AUT) P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A1
Slavia Praha (CZE) N/A
Sparta Praha (CZE) N/A
Vitesse (NED) N/A
LASK (AUT)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) N/A
Celtic (SCO) N/A
Fenerbahçe (TUR) N/A
Leicester City (ENG) N/A
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
Marseille (FRA) N/A
Midtjylland (DEN) N/A
PAOK (GRE) N/A
Partizan (SRB) N/A
PSV Eindhoven (NED) P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A1
Qarabağ (AZE) N/A
Randers (DEN) N/A
Rapid Wien (AUT) N/A
Slavia Praha (CZE) N/A
Sparta Praha (CZE) N/A
Vitesse (NED) N/A
Rennes (FRA)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) N/A
Celtic (SCO) P4 W0 D2 L2 F4 A8
Fenerbahçe (TUR) N/A
Leicester City (ENG) N/A
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) N/A
Midtjylland (DEN) N/A
PAOK (GRE) P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A5
Partizan (SRB) N/A
PSV Eindhoven (NED) N/A
Qarabağ (AZE) N/A
Randers (DEN) N/A
Rapid Wien (AUT) N/A
Slavia Praha (CZE) N/A
Sparta Praha (CZE) N/A
Vitesse (NED) P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A4
Roma (ITA)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A 8
Celtic (SCO) N/A
Fenerbahçe (TUR) N/A
Leicester City (ENG) N/A
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) N/A
Marseille (FRA) N/A
Midtjylland (DEN) N/A
PAOK (GRE) N/A
Partizan (SRB) P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A4
PSV Eindhoven (NED) P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
Qarabağ (AZE) P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1
Randers (DEN) N/A
Rapid Wien (AUT) N/A
Slavia Praha (CZE) P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Sparta Praha (CZE) N/A
Vitesse (NED) N/A
The road to Tirana
Round of 16 (10, 17 March)
Quarter-finals (7, 14 April)
Semi-finals (28 April, 5 May)
Final in Tirana (25 May)
What exactly do the regulations say?
- 18.01 In the round of 16, the eight group winners are joined by the eight winners of the knockout round play-offs.
- 18.02 The round of 16 pairings are determined by means of a draw, in accordance with the following principles:
1) The UEFA Europa League group winners must be drawn against the eight winners of the knockout round play-offs.
2) Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.
3) The UEFA Europa League group winners play the return leg at home.
- 18.03 The eight winners of the round of 16 qualify for the quarter-finals.
For further details, check out Article 18 of the regulations in full.