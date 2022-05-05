UEFA Europa Conference League: Final head-to-head records
Thursday 5 May 2022
Roma are meeting Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Tirana, but this will not be the first time these two famous sides have come together.
Roma and Feyenoord have booked their places in the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final in Tirana on Wednesday 25 May.
It is the first time that a major final has been held in the Albanian capital, but not the first time these famous clubs have come together.
Feyenoord's route to the final
Record vs Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
19/02/2015 Roma 1-1 Feyenoord (Europa League round of 32 first leg)
26/02/2015 Feyenoord 1-2 Roma (Europa League round of 32 second leg)
Roma's route to the final
