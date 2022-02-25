Who is still in the UEFA Europa Conference League?
Friday 25 February 2022
Roma and Leicester are through, but who else lines up in the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16?
The eight UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off winners join the eight group winners in the round of 16.Europa Conference League round of 16 draw
Round of 16 line-up
Seeded teams
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Basel (SUI)
Copenhagen (DEN)
Feyenoord (NED)
Gent (BEL)
LASK (AUT)
Rennes (FRA)
Roma (ITA)
Unseeded teams
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Leicester City (ENG)
Marseille (FRA)
PAOK (GRE)
Partizan (SRB)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Vitesse (NED)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
UEFA ranking: 59
How they qualified: Group D winners (W4 D2 L0 F8 A3)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1980/81)
Basel (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 28
How they qualified: Group H winners (W4 D2 L0 F14 A6)
Last season: UEFA Europa League play-offs (L 3-1 vs CSKA-Sofia)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
UEFA ranking: 114
How they qualified: Group C runners-up (W3 D3 L0 F14 A5), 5-1agg Celtic (PO KO)
Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 3-2 vs AC Milan)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (2021/22)
Copenhagen (DEN)
UEFA ranking: 43
How they qualified: Group F winners (W5 D0 L1 F15 A5)
Last season: UEFA Europa League play-offs (L 1-0 vs Rijeka)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2019/20)
Feyenoord (NED)
UEFA ranking: 57
How they qualified: Group E winners (W4 D2 L0 F11 A6)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1973/74, 2001/02)
Gent (BEL)
UEFA ranking: 60
How they qualified: Group B winners (W4 D1 L1 F6 A2)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth in section)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1991/92)
LASK (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 50
How they qualified: Group A winners (W5 D1 L0 F12 A1)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2019/20)
Leicester City (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 77
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group C (W2 D2 L2 F12 A11), 7-2agg Randers (PO KO)
Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 2-0agg vs Slavia Praha)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2020/21)
Last 16 by country
AUT: LASK
BEL: Gent
CZE: Slavia Praha
DEN: Copenhagen
ENG: Leicester City
FRA: Marseille, Rennes
GRE: PAOK
ITA: Roma
NED: AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Vitesse
NOR: Bodø/Glimt
SRB: Partizan
SUI: Basel
Marseille (FRA)
UEFA ranking: 45
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group E (W1 D4 L1 F6 A7), 6-1agg Qarabağ (PO KO)
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth place)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)
PAOK (GRE)
UEFA ranking: 72
How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F8 A4), 2-2agg 5-3p Midtjylland (PO KO)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third place)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2000/01, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2016/17)
Partizan (SRB)
UEFA ranking: 65
How they qualified: Group B runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A4), 3-1agg Sparta Praha (PO KO)
Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 2-1 vs Charleroi)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1974/75, 1984/85, 1990/91, 2004/05)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
UEFA ranking: 54
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group B (W2 D2 L2 F9 A8), 2-1agg Maccabi Tel-Aviv (PO KO)
Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 5-4agg vs Olympiacos)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1977/78)
Rennes (FRA)
UEFA ranking: 53
How they qualified: Group G winners (W4 D2 L0 F13 A7)
Last season: UEFA Champions League (fourth in section)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2018/19)
Roma (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 12
How they qualified: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F18 A11)
Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 8-5agg vs Man. United)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
UEFA ranking: 32
How they qualified: Group E runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F8 A7), 6-4agg Fenerbahçe (PO KO)
Last season: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals (L 5-1agg vs Arsenal)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1995/96)
Vitesse (NED)
UEFA ranking: 103
How they qualified: Group G runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A9), 3-2agg Rapid Wien (PO KO)
Last season: did not take part in UEFA competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1990/91, 1992/93)