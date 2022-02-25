Who is still in the UEFA Europa Conference League?

The eight UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off winners join the eight group winners in the round of 16.

Round of 16 line-up Seeded teams

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Basel (SUI)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Gent (BEL)﻿

LASK (AUT)

Rennes (FRA)

Roma (ITA) Unseeded teams

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Leicester City (ENG)

Marseille (FRA)

PAOK (GRE)

Partizan (SRB)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Vitesse (NED)

UEFA ranking: 59

How they qualified: Group D winners (W4 D2 L0 F8 A3)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1980/81)﻿

UEFA ranking: 28

How they qualified: Group H winners (W4 D2 L0 F14 A6)

Last season: UEFA Europa League play-offs (L 3-1 vs CSKA-Sofia)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)﻿

Europa Conference League play-off 2nd legs: Watch every goal

UEFA ranking: 114

How they qualified: Group C runners-up (W3 D3 L0 F14 A5), 5-1agg Celtic (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 3-2 vs AC Milan)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (2021/22)﻿ ﻿

UEFA ranking: 43

How they qualified: Group F winners (W5 D0 L1 F15 A5)

Last season: UEFA Europa League play-offs (L 1-0 vs Rijeka)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2019/20)﻿

Feyenoord were European champions in 1970 Popperfoto via Getty Images

UEFA ranking: 57

How they qualified: Group E winners (W4 D2 L0 F11 A6)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1973/74, 2001/02)﻿

UEFA ranking: 60

How they qualified: Group B winners (W4 D1 L1 F6 A2)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1991/92)﻿

Europa Conference League Great Saves: Play-offs, 2nd legs

UEFA ranking: 50

How they qualified: Group A winners (W5 D1 L0 F12 A1)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)﻿

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2019/20)﻿

UEFA ranking: 77

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group C (W2 D2 L2 F12 A11), 7-2agg Randers (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 2-0agg vs Slavia Praha)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2020/21)

Last 16 by country AUT: LASK

BEL: Gent

CZE: Slavia Praha

DEN: Copenhagen

ENG: Leicester City

FRA: Marseille, Rennes

GRE: PAOK

ITA: Roma

NED: AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Vitesse

NOR: Bodø/Glimt

SRB: Partizan

SUI: Basel

UEFA ranking: 45

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group E (W1 D4 L1 F6 A7), 6-1agg Qarabağ (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth place)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)

UEFA ranking: 72

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F8 A4), 2-2agg 5-3p Midtjylland (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third place)﻿

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2000/01, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2016/17)﻿

UEFA ranking: 65

How they qualified: Group B runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A4), 3-1agg Sparta Praha (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 2-1 vs Charleroi)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1974/75, 1984/85, 1990/91, 2004/05)

UEFA ranking: 54

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group B (W2 D2 L2 F9 A8), 2-1agg Maccabi Tel-Aviv (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 5-4agg vs Olympiacos)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1977/78)

UEFA ranking: 53

How they qualified: Group G winners (W4 D2 L0 F13 A7)

Last season: UEFA Champions League (fourth in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2018/19)﻿

Great Roma goals

UEFA ranking: 12

How they qualified: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F18 A11)

Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 8-5agg vs Man. United)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)﻿

UEFA ranking: 32

How they qualified: Group E runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F8 A7), 6-4agg Fenerbahçe (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals (L 5-1agg vs Arsenal)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1995/96)﻿

UEFA ranking: 103

How they qualified: Group G runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A9), 3-2agg Rapid Wien (PO KO)

Last season: did not take part in UEFA competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best﻿: round of 16 (1990/91, 1992/93)