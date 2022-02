Who is still in the UEFA Europa Conference League?

The eight UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 tie are set; meet the sides still in the running for the top prize in Tirana.

Round of 16 line-up Marseille (FRA) vs Basel (SUI)

Leicester City (ENG) vs Rennes (FRA)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Copenhagen (DEN)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs LASK (AUT)

PAOK (GRE) vs Gent (BEL)

Vitesse (NED) vs Roma (ITA)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Partizan (SRB) vs Feyenoord (NED)

Marseille vs Basel

Highlights: Qarabağ 0-3 Marseille

UEFA ranking: 45

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group E (W1 D4 L1 F6 A7), 6-1agg Qarabağ (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth place)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)

UEFA ranking: 28

How they qualified: Group H winners (W4 D2 L0 F14 A6)

Last season: UEFA Europa League play-offs (L 3-1 vs CSKA-Sofia)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)

Leicester City (ENG) vs Rennes (FRA)

Highlights: Randers 1-3 Leicester

UEFA ranking: 77

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group C (W2 D2 L2 F12 A11), 7-2agg Randers (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 2-0agg vs Slavia Praha)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2020/21)

UEFA ranking: 53

How they qualified: Group G winners (W4 D2 L0 F13 A7)

Last season: UEFA Champions League (fourth in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2018/19)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Copenhagen (DEN)

Five great PSV goals

UEFA ranking: 54

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group B (W2 D2 L2 F9 A8), 2-1agg Maccabi Tel-Aviv (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 5-4agg vs Olympiacos)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1977/78)

UEFA ranking: 43

How they qualified: Group F winners (W5 D0 L1 F15 A5)

Last season: UEFA Europa League play-offs (L 1-0 vs Rijeka)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2019/20)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs LASK (AUT)

Europa Conference League Great Saves: Play-offs, 2nd legs

UEFA ranking: 32

How they qualified: Group E runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F8 A7), 6-4agg Fenerbahçe (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals (L 5-1agg vs Arsenal)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1995/96)

UEFA ranking: 50

How they qualified: Group A winners (W5 D1 L0 F12 A1)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2019/20)

Last 16 by country AUT: LASK

BEL: Gent

CZE: Slavia Praha

DEN: Copenhagen

ENG: Leicester City

FRA: Marseille, Rennes

GRE: PAOK

ITA: Roma

NED: AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Vitesse

NOR: Bodø/Glimt

SRB: Partizan

SUI: Basel

PAOK (GRE) vs Gent (BEL)

Highlights: PAOK 2-1 Midtjylland (5-3 pens)

UEFA ranking: 72

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F8 A4), 2-2agg 5-3p Midtjylland (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third place)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2000/01, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2016/17)

UEFA ranking: 60

How they qualified: Group B winners (W4 D1 L1 F6 A2)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1991/92)

Vitesse (NED) vs Roma (ITA)

Great Roma goals

UEFA ranking: 103

How they qualified: Group G runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A9), 3-2agg Rapid Wien (PO KO)

Last season: did not take part in UEFA competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1990/91, 1992/93)

UEFA ranking: 12

How they qualified: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F18 A11)

Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 8-5agg vs Man. United)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Europa Conference League play-off 2nd legs: Watch every goal

UEFA ranking: 114

How they qualified: Group C runners-up (W3 D3 L0 F14 A5), 5-1agg Celtic (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 3-2 vs AC Milan)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (2021/22) 

UEFA ranking: 59

How they qualified: Group D winners (W4 D2 L0 F8 A3)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1980/81)

Partizan (SRB) vs Feyenoord (NED)

Feyenoord were European champions in 1970 Popperfoto via Getty Images

UEFA ranking: 65

How they qualified: Group B runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A4), 3-1agg Sparta Praha (PO KO)

Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 2-1 vs Charleroi)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1974/75, 1984/85, 1990/91, 2004/05)

UEFA ranking: 57

How they qualified: Group E winners (W4 D2 L0 F11 A6)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1973/74, 2001/02)