UEFA Europa Conference League: 2021/22 season in numbers

The inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League has been a step into the unknown for many but, as we discover, there are more than a couple of familiar faces.

Ahead of the final, UEFA.com picks out our top ten stats from a memorable inaugural campaign.



32 Goals in three knockout ties involving Slavia Praha: against Fenerbahce (6-4), LASK (7-5) and Feyenoord (4-6).

10 Cyriel Dessers is the leading scorer after hitting ten for Feyenoord, one more than Tammy Abraham of final opponents Roma.

Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

1,008 When Roma went down 6-1 at Bodø/Glimt it was the first time a José Mourinho side had conceded six in his 1,008 matches as coach.

6 Six sides went through the group stage unbeaten: Bodø/Glimt, LASK, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Rennes and Basel. Austrian side LASK finished with a high of 16 points.

4 Mourinho became the first coach to lead four different clubs to the final of a major European competition: Porto (2003 UEFA Cup, 2004 Champions League), Inter (2010 Champions League), Manchester United (2017 Europa League) and Roma (2022 Europa Conference League).

• Europa Conference League statistics

• Europa Conference League top scorers

16 Seven 16-year-olds graced the competition over the course of the campaign, with Copenhagen's Roony Bardghji the youngest at 16 years 115 days – his debut was especially memorable, a 4-4 last-16 draw against PSV Eindhoven.

Highlights: Tottenham 5-1 Mura

3 There were three hat-tricks in the inaugural season: Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura), Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse) and Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt).

26 Thirty-two teams from 26 different countries lined up in the group stage, with Alashkert, Flora and Lincoln Red Imps becoming the first teams from Armenia, Estonia and Gibraltar respectively to play in a UEFA group stage.

1 Arne Slot is in his first full season as a senior coach. He had a five-month spell at AZ Alkmaar in 2019/20 before taking the reins at Feyenoord last July.

307 Feyenoord began their campaign in the second qualifying round on 22 July with a goalless draw away to Drita in Kosovo in front of a crowd of 2,400. Some 307 days later, they will line up against Roma in the final.