UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Europa Conference League: 2021/22 season in numbers

Tuesday 17 May 2022

UEFA.com picks out our top ten stats from a memorable inaugural campaign, featuring José Mourinho, Harry Kane, Cyriel Dessers and a pack of 16-year-olds.

Feyenoord's Cyriel Dessers is the ten-goal leading scorer
Feyenoord's Cyriel Dessers is the ten-goal leading scorer AFP via Getty Images

The inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League has been a step into the unknown for many but, as we discover, there are more than a couple of familiar faces.

Ahead of the final, UEFA.com picks out our top ten stats from a memorable inaugural campaign.

Europa Conference League statistics


32 Goals in three knockout ties involving Slavia Praha: against Fenerbahce (6-4), LASK (7-5) and Feyenoord (4-6).

10 Cyriel Dessers is the leading scorer after hitting ten for Feyenoord, one more than Tammy Abraham of final opponents Roma.

Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma
Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

1,008 When Roma went down 6-1 at Bodø/Glimt it was the first time a José Mourinho side had conceded six in his 1,008 matches as coach.

6 Six sides went through the group stage unbeaten: Bodø/Glimt, LASK, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Rennes and Basel. Austrian side LASK finished with a high of 16 points.

4 Mourinho became the first coach to lead four different clubs to the final of a major European competition: Porto (2003 UEFA Cup, 2004 Champions League), Inter (2010 Champions League), Manchester United (2017 Europa League) and Roma (2022 Europa Conference League).

Europa Conference League statistics
Europa Conference League top scorers

16 Seven 16-year-olds graced the competition over the course of the campaign, with Copenhagen's Roony Bardghji the youngest at 16 years 115 days – his debut was especially memorable, a 4-4 last-16 draw against PSV Eindhoven.

Highlights: Tottenham 5-1 Mura
Highlights: Tottenham 5-1 Mura

3 There were three hat-tricks in the inaugural season: Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura), Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse) and Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt).

26 Thirty-two teams from 26 different countries lined up in the group stage, with Alashkert, Flora and Lincoln Red Imps becoming the first teams from Armenia, Estonia and Gibraltar respectively to play in a UEFA group stage.

1 Arne Slot is in his first full season as a senior coach. He had a five-month spell at AZ Alkmaar in 2019/20 before taking the reins at Feyenoord last July.

307 Feyenoord began their campaign in the second qualifying round on 22 July with a goalless draw away to Drita in Kosovo in front of a crowd of 2,400. Some 307 days later, they will line up against Roma in the final.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 17 May 2022

Selected for you

Europa Conference League records
Live 06/05/2022

Europa Conference League records

Most goals, biggest wins, youngest scorers, oldest players and plenty more.
Your top game of 2021/22?
Live 12/05/2022

Your top game of 2021/22?

Bodø/Glimt's 6-1 win against Roma makes the shortlist, but was it your favourite Europa Conference League match?