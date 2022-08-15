UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw: Where is it, when is it, who is involved?

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw is streamed live from 14:30 CET on 26 August. It takes place in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Which teams will line up in the group stage draw?

The draw will feature the 22 UEFA Europa Conference League play-off winners

and ten sides transferring from the UEFA Europa League play-offs. The identity of all 32 teams will be confirmed on 25 August.

The line-up is subject to final confirmation by UEFA.

How the Europa Conference League group stage draw works

• The 32 clubs are seeded into four groups of eight in accordance with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee.

• Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, each containing one team from each seeding pot.

• Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. Further restrictions will be announced before the draw.

• To ensure that paired clubs from the same country (including those playing in the UEFA Europa League) have different kick-off times where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D red and Groups E to H blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups, the other paired club – once drawn – will be automatically assigned to one of the blue groups. Pairings will be confirmed before the draw.

What happens next?

The group stage is played on Thursdays from 8 September to 3 November on the same night as the UEFA Europa League games, kicking off at 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.

Group winners Advance directly to the round of 16.

Group runners-up Progress to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the UEFA Europa League having finished third in their groups.

What are the Europa Conference League group stage dates?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Draw dates Knockout round play-offs: 7 November 2022

Round of 16: 24 February 2023

Quarter and semi-finals: 17 March 2023 *All draws start at 14:00 CET

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 7 June 2023

