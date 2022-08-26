Europa Conference League group stage draw pots confirmed

The seeding pots for Friday's UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw have been confirmed following the conclusion of the play-offs. The draw will be streamed live from Istanbul, Türkiye on UEFA.tv from 14:30 CET on Friday.

Pot 1

Villarreal (ESP)

Basel (SUI)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Gent (BEL)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Partizan (SRB)

West Ham (ENG)

Pot 2

CFR Cluj (ROU)

Molde (NOR)

FCSB (ROU)

Fiorentina (ITA)

Köln (GER)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

Apollon Limassol (CYP)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Pot 3

Nice (FRA)

Anderlecht (BEL)

Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

Austria Wien (AUT)

Hearts (SCO)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Sivasspor (TUR)

Vaduz (LIE)

Pot 4

Dnipro-1 (UKR)

Lech Poznań (POL)

Slovácko (CZE)

Silkeborg (DEN)

Djurgården (SWE)

Pyunik (ARM)

RFS (LVA)

Ballkani (KOS)

Why are some clubs paired?

In the case of associations with two representatives, these clubs will be paired so that their matches kick off at different times.

In the case of associations with three representatives, only two clubs will be paired.

In the case of associations with one representative in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage and one representative in the UEFA Europa League group stage, these clubs will also be paired so that their matches kick off at different times.

In the case of associations with one representative in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage and three representatives in the UEFA Europa League group stage, the unpaired UEFA Europa League club will be paired with the club in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

In the case of associations with three representatives in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage and one representative in the UEFA Europa League group stage, the unpaired UEFA Europa Conference League club will be paired with the club in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

All these pairings will be based on TV audiences.

