West Ham: Meet the Europa Conference League winners
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Article summary
West Ham won the 2022/23 Europa Conference League by beating Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague.
Article top media content
Article body
England has their first winner of the UEFA Europa Conference League after West Ham overcame Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague to win the second edition of the competition.
UEFA.com profiles the latest trophy winners.
West Ham (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 36
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2022/23)
Route to glory
Group B: Winners
R16: 6-0agg vs AEK Larnaca
QF: 5-2agg vs Gent
SF: 3-1agg vs AZ Alkmaar
F: 2-1 vs Fiorentina
Campaign in ten words: Unstoppable and undefeated in Europe; mental strength was the key.
How did West Ham play?
There was grit, determination and swagger to West Ham's European campaign. On more than one occasion, they showed character to react to setbacks and put games out of reach, not least in the final where they conjured a 90th-minute winner. The Hammers also proved difficult to break down defensively.
Who was West Ham's key player?
Declan Rice. The captain led by example on the pitch, often dragging his team-mates up a gear. The England midfielder's sublime solo goal against Gent highlighted how his individual quality added gloss to West Ham performances. The final victory was quite overwhelming for the 24-year-old. "I'm still in shock now," he said after the game. "Honestly, it's incredible."
Who was West Ham's manager?
David Moyes. Once best known for his long spell in charge at Everton and being Sir Alex Ferguson's successor at Manchester United, Moyes became the first Scotsman to win a major European trophy since Sir Alex's second UEFA Champions League success in 2008. The 60-year-old celebrated Jarrod Bowen's winner in the final with a run down the touchline, and explained afterwards: "I couldn’t do the full [José] Mourinho because I can’t slide on my knees and the grass was a bit dry, and I didn’t want to fall on my belly."
*Club coefficient last updated: 08/06/2023