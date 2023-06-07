West Ham: Meet the Europa Conference League winners

England has their first winner of the UEFA Europa Conference League after West Ham overcame Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague to win the second edition of the competition.

UEFA.com profiles the latest trophy winners.

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿36

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2022/23)

Route to glory

Group B: Winners

R16: 6-0agg vs AEK Larnaca

QF: 5-2agg vs Gent

SF: 3-1agg vs AZ Alkmaar

F: 2-1 vs Fiorentina

Every goal on West Ham's road to Conference League glory

Campaign in ten words: Unstoppable and undefeated in Europe; mental strength was the key.

How did West Ham play?



There was grit, determination and swagger to West Ham's European campaign. On more than one occasion, they showed character to react to setbacks and put games out of reach, not least in the final where they conjured a 90th-minute winner. The Hammers also proved difficult to break down defensively.

Who was West Ham's key player?



Declan Rice. The captain led by example on the pitch, often dragging his team-mates up a gear. The England midfielder's sublime solo goal against Gent highlighted how his individual quality added gloss to West Ham performances. The final victory was quite overwhelming for the 24-year-old. "I'm still in shock now," he said after the game. "Honestly, it's incredible."

Who was West Ham's manager?



David Moyes. Once best known for his long spell in charge at Everton and being Sir Alex Ferguson's successor at Manchester United, Moyes became the first Scotsman to win a major European trophy since Sir Alex's second UEFA Champions League success in 2008. The 60-year-old celebrated Jarrod Bowen's winner in the final with a run down the touchline, and explained afterwards: "I couldn’t do the full [José] Mourinho because I can’t slide on my knees and the grass was a bit dry, and I didn’t want to fall on my belly."

*Club coefficient last updated: 08/06/2023

