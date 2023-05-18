Fiorentina vs West Ham in Europa Conference League final: Meet the teams

Fiorentina will face West Ham in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague on 7 June.

UEFA.com profiles the finalists.

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿92

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1989/90)

Route to last four

Group A: Runners-up

KOPO: 7-2agg vs Braga

R16: 5-1agg vs Sivasspor

QF: 6-4agg vs Lech

SF: 4-3agg aet vs Basel

Highlights: Lech 1-4 Fiorentina

Campaign in ten words: Goals galore after a slow start. The sky's the limit!

How do Fiorentina play?

Vincenzo Italiano used the Europa Conference League to find the most suitable system for his team and eventually settled on a 4-2-3-1. The Viola love to build from the back, play attack-minded football and have plenty of creative players to support their lone striker.

Key player: Nicolás González

Arthur Cabral has seven goals in the competition, but the Argentinian winger's pace and technique play a crucial role in Italiano's attacking system – and then there was his semi-final double.

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿38

Last season: Europa League semi-finals (L 1-3agg vs Frankfurt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)

Route to last four

Group B: Winners

R16: 6-0agg vs AEK Larnaca

QF: 5-2agg vs Gent

SF: 3-1agg vs AZ

Highlights: West Ham 4-1 Gent

Campaign in ten words: Unstoppable and undefeated so far, seemingly the team to beat.

How do West Ham play?

There has been a grit, determination and swagger to West Ham's European campaign, in stark contrast to their stuttering domestic form. On more than one occasion, they've shown character to react to setbacks and put games out of reach. The Hammers have also proved difficult to break down defensively.

Key player: Declan Rice

Rice leads by example on the pitch, often dragging his team-mates up a gear. His sublime solo goal against Gent highlights how his individual quality can add gloss to West Ham performances.

UEFA Europa Conference League unless stated otherwise

UEL = UEFA Europa League

KOPO = Knockout round play-offs

R16 = Round of 16

QF = Quarter-finals

SF = Semi-finals

*Club coefficients last updated: 17/05/2023

