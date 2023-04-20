UEFA Europa Conference League: Who is still in it? Meet the teams

UEFA.com profiles the four remaining teams in this season's UEFA Europa Conference League. Who is ﻿still plotting their path to June's final in Prague?

Semi-finals First legs: Thursday 11 May

Fiorentina vs Basel (21:00 CET)

West Ham vs AZ (21:00 CET) Second legs: Thursday 18 May

Basel vs Fiorentina (21:00 CET)

AZ vs West Ham (21:00 CET)

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿37

Last season: Round of 32 (L 3-4agg vs Bodø/Glimt)

Best UEFA Cup/UEL performance: Runners-up (1980/81)

Route to last four

Group E: Winners

R16: 4-2agg vs Lazio

QF: 2-2agg 4-1pens vs Anderlecht

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Anderlecht (4-1 pens)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 36

Last season: Round of 16 (L 2-4 vs Marseille)

Best UEFA Cup/UEL performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)

Route to last four

Group H: Runners-up

KOPO: 2-1agg vs Trabzonspor

R16: 4-4agg 4-1pens vs Slovan Bratislava

QF: 4-3agg aet vs Nice

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿101

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)

Best UEFA Cup/UEL performance: Runners-up (1989/90)

Route to last four

Group A: Runners-up

KOPO: 7-2agg vs Braga

R16: 5-1agg vs Sivasspor

QF: 6-4agg vs Lech

Campaign in ten words: Goals galore after a slow start. The sky's the limit!

How do Fiorentina play

Vincenzo Italiano used the Europa Conference League to find the most suitable system for his team and eventually settled for a 4-2-3-1. The Viola love to build from the back, play attack-minded football and have plenty of creative players to support their lone striker.

Key player: Nicolás González

Arthur Cabral has six goals in his last seven appearances in the competition, but the Argentine winger's pace and technique play a crucial role in Italiano's attacking system.

Highlights: Fiorentina 2-3 Lech

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿44

Last season: UEL semi-finals (L 1-3agg vs Frankfurt)

Best UEFA Cup/UEL performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)

Route to last four

Group B: Winners

R16: 6-0agg vs AEK Larnaca

QF: 5-2agg vs Gent

Campaign in ten words: Unstoppable and unbeaten so far, seemingly the team to beat.

How do West Ham play

There has been a grit, determination and swagger to West Ham's European campaign, in stark contrast to their domestic form. On more than one occasion, they've shown character to react to setbacks and put games out of reach. The Hammers have also proved difficult to break down defensively.

Key player: Declan RiceRice leads by example on the pitch, often dragging his team-mates up a gear. His sublime goal against Gent highlights how his individual quality can add gloss to West Ham performances.

UEFA Europa Conference League unless stated otherwise

UEL = UEFA Europa League

KOPO = Knockout round play-offs

R16 = Round of 16

QF = Quarter-finals

*Club coefficients last updated: 20/04/2023

