UEFA Europa Conference League: Who is still in it? Meet the teams
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Get an overview of the teams remaining in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League.
UEFA.com profiles the four remaining teams in this season's UEFA Europa Conference League. Who is still plotting their path to June's final in Prague?
Semi-finals
First legs: Thursday 11 May
Fiorentina vs Basel (21:00 CET)
West Ham vs AZ (21:00 CET)
Second legs: Thursday 18 May
Basel vs Fiorentina (21:00 CET)
AZ vs West Ham (21:00 CET)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 37
Last season: Round of 32 (L 3-4agg vs Bodø/Glimt)
Best UEFA Cup/UEL performance: Runners-up (1980/81)
Route to last four
Group E: Winners
R16: 4-2agg vs Lazio
QF: 2-2agg 4-1pens vs Anderlecht
Basel (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 36
Last season: Round of 16 (L 2-4 vs Marseille)
Best UEFA Cup/UEL performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)
Route to last four
Group H: Runners-up
KOPO: 2-1agg vs Trabzonspor
R16: 4-4agg 4-1pens vs Slovan Bratislava
QF: 4-3agg aet vs Nice
Fiorentina (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 101
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)
Best UEFA Cup/UEL performance: Runners-up (1989/90)
Route to last four
Group A: Runners-up
KOPO: 7-2agg vs Braga
R16: 5-1agg vs Sivasspor
QF: 6-4agg vs Lech
Campaign in ten words: Goals galore after a slow start. The sky's the limit!
How do Fiorentina play
Vincenzo Italiano used the Europa Conference League to find the most suitable system for his team and eventually settled for a 4-2-3-1. The Viola love to build from the back, play attack-minded football and have plenty of creative players to support their lone striker.
Key player: Nicolás González
Arthur Cabral has six goals in his last seven appearances in the competition, but the Argentine winger's pace and technique play a crucial role in Italiano's attacking system.
West Ham (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 44
Last season: UEL semi-finals (L 1-3agg vs Frankfurt)
Best UEFA Cup/UEL performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)
Route to last four
Group B: Winners
R16: 6-0agg vs AEK Larnaca
QF: 5-2agg vs Gent
Campaign in ten words: Unstoppable and unbeaten so far, seemingly the team to beat.
How do West Ham play
There has been a grit, determination and swagger to West Ham's European campaign, in stark contrast to their domestic form. On more than one occasion, they've shown character to react to setbacks and put games out of reach. The Hammers have also proved difficult to break down defensively.
Key player: Declan RiceRice leads by example on the pitch, often dragging his team-mates up a gear. His sublime goal against Gent highlights how his individual quality can add gloss to West Ham performances.
UEFA Europa Conference League unless stated otherwise
UEL = UEFA Europa League
KOPO = Knockout round play-offs
R16 = Round of 16
QF = Quarter-finals
*Club coefficients last updated: 20/04/2023