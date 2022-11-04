UEFA Europa Conference League: Meet the teams and who can they play?
Friday 4 November 2022
Article summary
Get an overview of the 24 teams remaining in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League.
Article top media content
Article body
West Ham and Villarreal are among the 24 teams still plotting their path to the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague in this season's competition, with Lazio and Trabzonspor two of eight transferring from the UEFA Europa League.
UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.
Contenders at a glance
Knockout round play-offs
Seeded: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan
Unseeded: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor
Round of 16
Seeded: AZ Alkmaar, Djurgården, İstanbul Başakşehir, Nice, Sivasspor, Slovan Bratislava, Villarreal, West Ham
Knockout round play-offs
AEK Larnaca (CYP)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 160
Third in Europa League Group B
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2018/19)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2018/19, 2022/23)
Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan
Anderlecht (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 121
Group B: W2 D2 L2 F6 A5
Last season: Play-offs (L 5-4 vs Vitesse)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1982/83)
Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor
Basel (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 29
Group H: W3 D2 L1 F11 A9
Last season: Round of 16 (L 4-2 vs Marseille)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)
Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 94
Third in Europa League Group A
Last season: Quarter-finals (L 5-2agg vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)
Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan
Braga (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 35
Third in Europa League Group D
Last season: Europa League quarter-finals (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)
Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan
CFR Cluj (ROU)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 82
Group G: W3 D1 L2 F5 A5
Last season: Group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2012/13, 2019/20)
Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor
Dnipro-1 (UKR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): N/A
Group E: W3 D1 L2 F9 A7
Last season: N/A (European debut)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A
Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor
Fiorentina (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): N/A
Group A: W4 D1 L1 F14 A6
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1989/90)
Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor
Gent (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 59
Group F: W2 D2 L2 F10 A6
Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs PAOK)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1991/92)
Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor
Lazio (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 31
Third in Europa League Group F
Last season: Europa League knockout round play-offs (L 4-3agg vs Porto)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)
Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Gent, Lech, Partizan
Lech (POL)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 208
Group C: W2 D3 L1 F12 A7
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2008/09)
Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor
Ludogorets (BUL)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 70
Third in Europa League Group C
Last season: Europa League group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2013/14)
Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan
Partizan (SRB)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 67
Group D: W2 D3 L1 F9 A7
Last season: Round of 16 (L 8-3agg vs Feyenoord)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1974/75, 1984/85, 1990/91, 2004/05)
Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor
Qarabağ (AZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 64
Third in Europa League Group G
Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 6-1agg vs Marseille)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2022/23)
Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan
Sheriff (MDA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 72
Third in Europa League Group E
Last season: Europa League knockout round play-offs (L 2-2agg 3-2pens vs Braga)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2021/22)
Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan
Trabzonspor (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 226
Third in Europa League Group H
Last season: Play-offs (L 5-1agg vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2011/12, 2013/14, 2014/15)
Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan
Round of 16
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 58
Group E: W5 D0 L1 F12 A6
Last season: Round of 32 (L 4-3agg vs Bodø/Glimt)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1980/81)
Djurgården (SWE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 269
Group F: W5 D1 L0 F12 A6
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Second round (1974/75, 2002/03)
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 65
Group A: W4 D1 L1 F14 A3
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2019/20)
Nice (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 115
Group D: W2 D3 L1 F8 A7
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2017/18)
Sivasspor (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 188
Group G: W3 D2 L1 F11 A7
Last season: Play-offs (L 7-1agg vs Copenhagen)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2021/22)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 113
Group H: W3 D2 L1 F9 A7
Last season: Play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Bodø/Glimt)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2019/20)
Villarreal (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 18
Group C: W4 D1 L1 F14 A9
Last season: UEFA Champions League semi-finals (L 5-2agg vs Liverpool)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2020/21)
West Ham (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 74
Group B: W6 D0 L0 F13 A4
Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 3-1agg vs Frankfurt)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)
Apollon (CYP)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 110
Group E: Third
Last season: Second qualifying round (L 5-3agg vs Žilina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2013/14, 2014/15, 2017/18, 2018/19)
Austria Wien (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 152
Group C: Fourth
Last season: Second qualifying round (L 3-2agg vs Breidablik)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84, 2004/05)
Ballkani (KOS)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): N/A
Group G: Fourth
Last season: N/A (first European campaign)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A
FCSB (ROU)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 92
Group B: Fourth
Last season: Second qualifying round (L 2-2agg 5-3pens vs Shakhter Karagandy)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2005/06)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 109
Group C: Third
Last season: Play-offs (L 3-1agg vs Anorthosis)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2016/17)
Hearts (SCO)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): N/A
Group A: Third
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)
Köln (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 101
Group D: Third
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2017/18)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1985/86)
Molde (NOR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 88
Group F: Third
Last season: Third qualifying round (L 4-4agg 4-3pens vs Trabzonspor)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2020/21)
Pyunik (ARM)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 284
Group H: Third
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2019/20)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Qualifying play-offs (2022/23)
RFS (LVA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 285
Group A: Fourth
Last season: Third qualifying round (L 3-2agg vs Gent)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: First qualifying round (2019/20, 2020/21)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 171
Group F: Fourth
Last season: Play-offs (L 5-2agg vs Flora)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12)
Silkeborg (DEN)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): N/A
Group B: Third
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2001/02)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Qualifying play-offs (2022/23)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 32
Group G: Third
Last season: Quarter-finals (L 6-4agg vs Feyenoord)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1995/96)
Slovácko (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 220
Group D: Fourth
Last season: Second qualifying round (L 1-1agg 3-2pens vs Lokomotiv Plovdiv)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Third qualifying round (2022/23)
Vaduz (LIE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 194
Group E: Fourth
Last season: Second qualifying round (L 5-2agg vs Újpest)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Third qualifying round (2009/10, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2019/20)
Žalgiris (LTU)
UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 147
Group H: Fourth
Last season: Play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Bodø/Glimt)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Second round (1989/90)
*UEFA Europa Conference League unless stated otherwise.