2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Ishak, Álex Baena, Diabate, Kalabiška
Thursday 15 September 2022
Article summary
Four players have scored three goals since the start of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, with Lech Poznań’s Mikael Ishak registering two assists as well.
Article top media content
Article body
Lech Poznań’s Mikael Ishak, Villarreal's Álex Baena, Partizan's Fousseni Diabate, and Slovácko's Jan Kalabiška have all scored three goals in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
3 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
3 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
3 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)
3 Jan Kalabiška (Slovácko)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists.
Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
2 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
2 Malick Fofana (Gent)
2 Milos Kerkez (AZ Alkmaar)
2 Linton Maina (Köln)
2 Albion Rrahmani (Ballkani)
Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10