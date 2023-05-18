UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Cabral and Amdouni top

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Zeki Amdouni has joined Arthur Cabral at the top of the UEFA Europa Conference League scorers' rankings but could not take his Basel side to the final.

Basel's Zeki Amdouni after scoring against Fiorentina
Basel's Zeki Amdouni after scoring against Fiorentina UEFA via Getty Images

Zeki Amdouni took his Basel tally to seven for the season, but his side were denied a final place by Fiorentina, who feature the only other player to have scored seven in this season's UEFA Europa Conference League: Arthur Cabral.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

7 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)
7 Zeki Amdouni (Basel)

6 Michail Antonio (West Ham)
6 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)
6 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
5 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
5 Nicolás González (Fiorentina)
5 Kristoffer Velde (Lech)
5 Antonín Barák (Fiorentina)
5 Michał Skóraś (Lech)
5 Gift Orban (Gent)
5 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
5 Andi Zeqiri (Basel)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)
5 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

4 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)
4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)
4 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
4 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)
4 Michael Lang (Basel)
4 Darian Males (Basel)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

9 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

7 Zeki Amdouni (Basel)
7 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)
7 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
7 Nicolás González (Fiorentina)
7 Darian Males (Basel)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

