2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Cabral and Jović level on six
Monday, April 17, 2023
Fiorentina team-mates Arthur Cabral and Luka Jović lead the race to be UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer.
With a sixth goal of the campaign, Arthur Cabral has joined Fiorentina team-mate Luka Jović at the top of the UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer rankings.
The Brazilian struck in his side's 4-1 win at Lech in the quarter-final first leg to move top of the list, since he has played fewer minutes in the competition than Jović.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
6 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)
6 Luka Jović (Fiorentina)
5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
5 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
5 Gift Orban (Gent)
5 Michał Skóraś (Lech)
5 Zeki Amdouni (Basel)
5 Andi Zeqiri (Basel)
5 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)
4 Morales (Villarreal)
4 Kristoffer Velde (Lech)
4 Antonín Barák (Fiorentina)
4 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)
4 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
4 Stefano Okaka (İstanbul Başakşehir)
4 Ricardo Gomes (Partizan)
4 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
4 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.
Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
5 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)
4 Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)
4 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)
4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)
4 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
4 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)
4 Michael Lang (Basel)
Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
9 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
7 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
6 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)
6 Luka Jović (Fiorentina)
6 Morales (Villarreal)
6 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)
6 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)
6 Michał Skóraś (Lech)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10