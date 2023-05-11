2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Cabral edges ahead of the pack

Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral's headed finish against Basel moved him on to seven goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer rankings, but Basel's Zeki Amdouni and West Ham's Michail Antonio are on his tail having joined the Viola's Luka Jović and Gent's Hugo Cuypers on six.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

7 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)

6 Michail Antonio (West Ham)

6 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)

6 Zeki Amdouni (Basel)

6 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

5 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

5 Kristoffer Velde (Lech)

5 Michał Skóraś (Lech)

5 Gift Orban (Gent)

5 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

5 Andi Zeqiri (Basel)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

4 Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)

4 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)

4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)

4 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

4 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)

4 Michael Lang (Basel)

4 Darian Males (Basel)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

9 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

7 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)

7 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

7 Darian Males (Basel)

6 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

6 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

6 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)

6 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)

6 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

6 Darian Males (Basel)

6 Morales (Villarreal)

6 Michał Skóraś (Lech)

6 Kristoffer Velde (Lech)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10