UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 draw: What is it? Where to watch it? Who are the teams?

The UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 involves the eight group winners and the eight knockout round play-off winners. The teams that emerge from the eight ties advance to April's Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

When is the Europa Conference League round of 16 draw?

The Europa Conference League round of 16 draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 24 February. The ceremony begins at 13:00 CET.

Where can I watch the Europa Conference League round of 16 draw?

The live stream will appear on this link.

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League round of 16 draw?

There are 16 teams in the draw: the eight group winners and the eight knockout round play-off winners.

Group winners

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Djurgården (SWE)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Nice (FRA)

Sivasspor (TUR)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG)

Knockout round play-off winners

AEK Larnaca (CYP)

Anderlecht (BEL)

Basel (SUI)

Fiorentina (ITA)

Gent (BEL)

Lazio (ITA)

Lech (POL)﻿

﻿﻿Sheriff (MDA) ﻿﻿

How does the Europa Conference League round of 16 draw work?

How the draw works

• The Europa Conference League group winners (seeded) are drawn against the eight winners of the knockout round play-offs (unseeded).

• Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

• The Europa Conference League group winners play the return legs at home.

Additional information

• Due to the city clash between Roma and Lazio, and in order to respect the sporting criteria of the competition (both teams have to play the first leg of their respective round of 16 ties at home), one of the two first-leg matches will be played on a Tuesday. In accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee, Roma have priority, having won the UEFA Europa Conference League. Lazio will therefore play their first leg in the round of 16 at home at 18.45 CET on Tuesday 7 March, irrespective of their opponents.

• Due to the city clash between Fenerbahçe and İstanbul Başakşehir, and in order to respect the sporting criteria of the competition (both teams have to play the return leg of their respective round of 16 ties at home), one of the two return-leg matches will be played on a Wednesday. In accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee, Fenerbahçe have priority, having finished in a higher position in their domestic championship. İstanbul Başakşehir will therefore play their home return leg at 18:00 CET on Wednesday 15 March irrespective of their opponents.

Can teams from the same country face each other in Europa Conference League round of 16?

No side can face another team from the same national association.

Is the Europa Conference League round of 16 over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with group winners at home in the second legs. Ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

When is the the Europa Conference League round of 16?

The first legs are scheduled for 9 March, with the second legs a week later on 16 March.

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties advance to the quarter-finals, with the draw scheduled for Friday 17 March. The losers are out of 2022/23 European competition.