Europa Conference League: Previous meetings, head-to-head records

Find out how the UEFA Europa Conference League contenders have fared against their round of 16 rivals in UEFA competition, and their pedigree against any potential future opponents.

Round of 16 ties AEK Larnaca vs West Ham

Fiorentina vs Sivasspor

Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar

Lech vs Djurgården

Basel vs Slovan Bratislava

Sheriff vs Nice

Anderlecht vs Villarreal

Gent vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Round of 16 opponents

West Ham: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

Anderlecht Have never met

AZ Have never met

Basel Have never met

Djurgården Have never met

Fiorentina Have never met

Gent P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A4

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met

Lazio Have never met

Lech Have never met

Nice Have never met

Sheriff Have never met

Sivasspor Have never met

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

Villarreal Have never met

Highlights: Anderlecht 2-1 Ludogorets (3-0 pens)

Round of 16 opponents

Villarreal: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

AZ P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2

Basel Have never met

Djurgården Have never met

Fiorentina P2 W1 D1 L0 F7 A3

Gent Have never met*

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met

Lazio P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

Lech Have never met

Nice Have never met

Sheriff P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A1

Sivasspor P2 W1 D0 L1 F6 A3

Slovan Bratislava P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5

West Ham P3 W1 D0 L2 F5 A5

Round of 16 opponents

Lazio: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

Anderlecht P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0

Basel Have never met

Djurgården Have never met

Fiorentina Have never met

Gent Have never met

İstanbul Başakşehir P2 W2 D0 D0 F4 A1

Lech Have never met

Nice Have never met

Sheriff P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Sivasspor P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

Villarreal W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

West Ham Have never met

Group stage highlights: Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel

Round of 16 opponents

Slovan Bratislava: P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A5

Basel have already come up against the Slovakian champions this season, the sides being drawn together in Group H. On Matchday 3, Basel unexpectedly lost 2-0 at home, conceding twice in the first half. Kasim Nuhu was dismissed late on and missed the return game as Basel drew 3-3, with Darian Males, Andy Diouf and Andi Zeqiri their scorers.

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

Anderlecht Have never met

AZ Have never met

Djurgården Have never met

Fiorentina P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4

Gent Have never met

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met

Lazio Have never met

Lech P4 W0 D0 L4 F1 A7

Nice Have never met

Sheriff P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A0

Sivasspor Have never met

Villarreal Have never met

West Ham Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Lech: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

Anderlecht Have never met

AZ Have never met

Basel Have never met

Fiorentina Have never met

Gent P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met

Lazio Have never met

Nice Have never met

Sheriff Have never met

Sivasspor Have never met

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

Villarreal Have never met

West Ham Have never met

Goal of the Group Stage top ten

Round of 16 opponents

Sivasspor: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

Anderlecht P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A7

AZ Have never met

Basel P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4

Djurgården Have never met

Gent Have never met

İstanbul Başakşehir P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A4

Lazio Have never met*

Lech P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A2

Nice P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A0

Sheriff Have never met

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

Villarreal P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1

West Ham Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

İstanbul Başakşehir: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A1

Anderlecht Have never met*

AZ Have never met

Basel Have never met

Djurgården P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5

Fiorentina Have never met

Lazio Have never met

Lech Have never met

Nice Have never met

Sheriff Have never met

Sivasspor Have never met

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

Villarreal Have never met

West Ham P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2

Best İstanbul Başakşehir Conference League group stage goals

Round of 16 opponents

Gent: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

Anderlecht Have never met

AZ P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4

Basel Have never met

Djurgården Have never met

Fiorentina P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A2

Lazio Have never met

Lech Have never met

Nice Have never met

Sheriff Have never met

Sivasspor Have never met*

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

Villarreal Have never met

West Ham Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

AZ: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

Anderlecht P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

Basel Have never met

Djurgården Have never met

Fiorentina Have never met*

Gent Have never met

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met

Lech Have never met

Nice P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1

Sheriff Have never met

Sivasspor Have never met

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

Villarreal P3 W1 D1 L1 F4 A6

West Ham Have never met

Highlights: Lech 1-0 Bodø/Glimt

Round of 16 opponents

Djurgården: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

Anderlecht Have never met

AZ Have never met

Basel P4 W0 D0 L4 F1 A7

Fiorentina P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A3

Gent Have never met

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met

Lazio Have never met

Nice Have never met

Sheriff Have never met

Sivasspor Have never met

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

Villarreal P2 W1 D0 L1 F6 A4

West Ham Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Sheriff: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

Anderlecht Have never met

AZ Have never met

Basel Have never met

Djurgården Have never met

Fiorentina P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A5

Gent Have never met

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met

Lazio P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4

Lech Have never met

Sivasspor Have never met

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

Villarreal Have never met

West Ham Have never met

Highlights: Partizan 1-3 Sheriff

Round of 16 opponents

Nice: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3

Anderlecht P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A6

AZ P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3

Basel P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A4

Djurgården Have never met

Fiorentina Have never met

Gent Have never met

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met

Lazio Have never met

Lech Have never met

Sivasspor Have never met

Slovan Bratislava P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2

Villarreal Have never met

West Ham Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Fiorentina: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

Anderlecht P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A6

AZ Have never met

Basel Have never met

Djurgården Have never met

Gent Have never met

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met*

Lazio Have never met

Lech Have never met

Nice Have never met

Sheriff Have never met

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

Villarreal P2 W0 D0 L2 F3 A6

West Ham Have never met

Highlights: Basel 0-2 Slovan Bratislava

Round of 16 opponents

Basel: P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A3

Slovan met Basel in this season's group stage and notably secured a 2-0 win in Switzerland on Matchday 3, when Lukáš Pauschek and Aleksandar Čavrić were on target. Čavrić then scored Slovan's final goal in a 3-3 draw in the return fixture after Vladimír Weiss and Juraj Kucka had found the net.

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

Anderlecht P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5

AZ Have never met

Djurgården Have never met

Fiorentina Have never met

Gent Have never met

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met

Lazio Have never met

Lech Have never met

Nice Have never met

Sheriff P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

Sivasspor Have never met

Villarreal Have never met

West Ham Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Anderlecht: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

AEK Larnaca Have never met

AZ Have never met

Basel Have never met

Djurgården Have never met

Fiorentina P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1

Gent Have never met

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met

Lazio P3 W1 D1 L1 F6 A4

Lech P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A6

Nice Have never met

Sheriff Have never met

Sivasspor Have never met

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

West Ham Have never met

Villarreal's best group goals

Round of 16 opponents

AEK Larnaca: Have never met

Possible future Europa Conference League opposition

Anderlecht P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A5

AZ Have never met

Basel Have never met

Djurgården Have never met

Fiorentina Have never met

Gent P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

İstanbul Başakşehir Have never met

Lazio Have never met

Lech Have never met

Nice Have never met

Sheriff Have never met

Sivasspor Have never met

Slovan Bratislava Have never met

Villarreal Have never met

West Ham's best group goals

* Previous meetings refer to UEFA competition only; past domestic results are not included