Make It Yours: Win an incredible UEFA Europa Conference League final experience

Enter our Make It Yours prize competition to win an incredible UEFA Europa Conference League final experience with unique pre-match, in-match and post-match elements.

In Make It Yours, you select your favourite team in the UEFA Europa Conference League, or pick one to follow throughout the competition, all the way to the final, and for one lucky winner, all the way to the trophy lift as that team has their name engraved.

Sign up before the 7 May 2023 deadline by choosing your team from those remaining in the competition and follow their journey through the knockout stages for a chance of winning and joining them at the final in Prague.

Enter Make It Yours here

What is Make It Yours?

Get closer to the action at the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague on Wednesday 7 June as we invite you to select a team and enter to win tickets for some of the best seats in the house at the Eden Arena, as well as the chance to act as Trophy Master at the final.

As the Trophy Master, you will have a series of money-can't-buy experiences including traveling to the stadium with the trophy, placing it on the plinth pre-match and experiencing the rush from pitchside as the winning team lifts the silverware.

How do I enter?

To enter, simply visit the Make It Yours page, pick your team, and register or log in to UEFA.com to enter. The campaign is open to participants aged 18 or above, with the Grand Prize winner to be announced mid-May 2023. Terms and conditions can be viewed on the page.

Prizes

Two lucky winners will win an all-expenses-paid trip to the final for two people, including flights and accommodation, as well as the chance to serve as Trophy Master.