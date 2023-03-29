Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday, 29 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg between Anderlecht and AZ Alkmaar.
Anderlecht and AZ Alkmaar meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.
Anderlecht vs AZ at a glance
When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Anderlecht Stadium, Brussels
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
The battle of the giant-killers. Both these sides took notable scalps in the round of 16. Anderlecht belied their domestic travails with a rousing victory over a Villarreal team many were tipping to go all their way in this competition; meanwhile, AZ came from behind home and away to record a pair of 2-1 wins against Serie A high-fliers Lazio. The Dutch club are favourites, but Anderlecht are evidently finding their feet under former Brentford assistant Brian Riemer, who replaced Felice Mazzù in December.
Previous line-ups
Anderlecht: Verbruggen; Murillo, Debast, Vertonghen, Ndiaye; Diawara, Verschaeren; Dreyer, Refaelov, Amuzu; Raman
AZ Alkmaar: Ryan; Sugawara, Goes, Hatzidiakos, Kerkez; Clasie, Mijnans, Reijnders; Odgaard, Pavlidis, Karlsson
Form guide
Anderlecht
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDLD
Where they stand: 8th in Belgian First League
AZ Alkmaar
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW
Where they stand: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie
Expert predictions
Anderlecht reporter
AZ Alkmaar reporter
View from the camps
Brian Riemer, Anderlecht coach: "AZ are doing very well this season, both at home and in Europe, where they have eliminated teams like Atalanta and Lazio. It will be a tough game. Dutch football contains many elements that we respect and with which we can identify as a team. We must enjoy it. I have a feeling we can do well."
Pascal Jansen, AZ Alkmaar coach: "Anderlecht are and will remain a top club. In Belgium, they have underperformed this season and a lot has happened, including a change of coach. But that means nothing to me. From a European perspective, they are doing fine."
What happens next?
The second leg takes place on 20 April, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals, where they will face the victors of the Gent vs West Ham tie.
The Eden Arena (pictured above) in Prague, Czechia, will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.