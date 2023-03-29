Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Anderlecht and AZ Alkmaar meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.

Anderlecht vs AZ at a glance When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Anderlecht Stadium, Brussels

What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg

Where to watch Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar

What do you need to know?

The battle of the giant-killers. Both these sides took notable scalps in the round of 16. Anderlecht belied their domestic travails with a rousing victory over a Villarreal team many were tipping to go all their way in this competition; meanwhile, AZ came from behind home and away to record a pair of 2-1 wins against Serie A high-fliers Lazio. The Dutch club are favourites, but Anderlecht are evidently finding their feet under former Brentford assistant Brian Riemer, who replaced Felice Mazzù in December.

Highlights: Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht

Previous line-ups

Anderlecht: Verbruggen; Murillo, Debast, Vertonghen, Ndiaye; Diawara, Verschaeren; Dreyer, Refaelov, Amuzu; Raman

AZ Alkmaar: Ryan; Sugawara, Goes, Hatzidiakos, Kerkez; Clasie, Mijnans, Reijnders; Odgaard, Pavlidis, Karlsson

Anderlecht

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDLD ﻿

Where they stand: 8th in Belgian First League

AZ Alkmaar

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW ﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Lazio

Expert predictions

Anderlecht reporter

AZ Alkmaar reporter

View from the camps

Brian Riemer, Anderlecht coach: "AZ are doing very well this season, both at home and in Europe, where they have eliminated teams like Atalanta and Lazio. It will be a tough game. Dutch football contains many elements that we respect and with which we can identify as a team. We must enjoy it. I have a feeling we can do well."

Pascal Jansen, AZ Alkmaar coach: "Anderlecht are and will remain a top club. In Belgium, they have underperformed this season and a lot has happened, including a change of coach. But that means nothing to me. From a European perspective, they are doing fine."