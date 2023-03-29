UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg between Anderlecht and AZ Alkmaar.

Brian Riemer has overseen an upturn in Anderlecht's fortunes
Brian Riemer has overseen an upturn in Anderlecht's fortunes BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Anderlecht and AZ Alkmaar meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.

Anderlecht vs AZ at a glance

When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Anderlecht Stadium, Brussels
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The battle of the giant-killers. Both these sides took notable scalps in the round of 16. Anderlecht belied their domestic travails with a rousing victory over a Villarreal team many were tipping to go all their way in this competition; meanwhile, AZ came from behind home and away to record a pair of 2-1 wins against Serie A high-fliers Lazio. The Dutch club are favourites, but Anderlecht are evidently finding their feet under former Brentford assistant Brian Riemer, who replaced Felice Mazzù in December.

Highlights: Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht

Previous line-ups

Anderlecht: Verbruggen; Murillo, Debast, Vertonghen, Ndiaye; Diawara, Verschaeren; Dreyer, Refaelov, Amuzu; Raman

AZ Alkmaar: Ryan; Sugawara, Goes, Hatzidiakos, Kerkez; Clasie, Mijnans, Reijnders; Odgaard, Pavlidis, Karlsson

Form guide

Anderlecht
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDLD ﻿
Where they stand: 8th in Belgian First League

AZ Alkmaar
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW ﻿
Where they stand: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Lazio

Expert predictions

Anderlecht reporter
To follow

AZ Alkmaar reporter
To follow

View from the camps

Brian Riemer, Anderlecht coach: "AZ are doing very well this season, both at home and in Europe, where they have eliminated teams like Atalanta and Lazio. It will be a tough game. Dutch football contains many elements that we respect and with which we can identify as a team. We must enjoy it. I have a feeling we can do well."

Pascal Jansen, AZ Alkmaar coach: "Anderlecht are and will remain a top club. In Belgium, they have underperformed this season and a lot has happened, including a change of coach. But that means nothing to me. From a European perspective, they are doing fine."

What happens next?

The second leg takes place on 20 April, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals, where they will face the victors of the Gent vs West Ham tie.

The Eden Arena (pictured above) in Prague, Czechia, will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.

