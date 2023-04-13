Gent 1-1 West Ham: Honours even in tight Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg

There is still all to play for as Gent drew 1-1 with West Ham in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.

Key moments 45+3': Ings gives West Ham lead with tap-in

57': Cuypers equalises with smart finish

76': Bowen pokes wide Paquetá pass

82': Orban hits bar with acrobatic effort

Match in brief: Gent fight back to deny Hammers

West Ham were unable to build on their half-time lead Getty Images

In a largely even first half both sides struggled to create any clear-cut chances, West Ham dominating possession but Gent looking dangerous from long shots and set pieces.

Nayef Aguerd had a goal ruled out for handball shortly before the break, but the visitors would not be denied and did take the lead in the final seconds of the first half. Jarrod Bowen was alive to a quick throw-in from Vladimír Coufal, and he squared for Danny Ings to tap in.

Gent came out a different side after the break, and equalised 12 minutes after the restart as Alessio Castro-Montes found Hugo Cuypers in the box, who did brilliantly to beat his marker and fire past Alphonse Areola.

The hosts dominated the remainder of the match, although Jarrod Bowen had a glorious chance to put West Ham back in the lead after being played in by Lucas Paquetá but could only poke his effort wide.

Gift Orban hit the bar with a spectacular bicycle kick late on, while Tarik Tissoudali also missed the target from close range late on for Gent, ensuring there will be nothing between the teams ahead of next week's second leg in London.

As it happened: Gent 1-1 West Ham

Brecht Schelstraete, match reporter

In an excitable, sold-out stadium, it was an intense match. West Ham were sharper before the break and took the lead through Ings, but Gent were excellent thereafter. Cuypers got a deserved equaliser, and while Bowen put a huge chance wide, Orban hit the crossbar and Tissoudali fired wide late on. Tension ratcheted right up for the second leg.

Reaction

Moyes on 'difficult' Gent game

Hein Vanhaezebrouck, Gent coach: "We could have got a better result. There were chances to score more. The goal we conceded was through a lack of concentration. London won't be easy but the game remains open. We still have the opportunity to get a good result there."

David Moyes, West Ham manager: "A draw is a good result and gives us a great chance for the second leg. I have to praise Gent, they were very physical and very strong. We didn't do enough to threaten them."

Hugo Cuypers, Gent goalscorer: "I always try to score. It was a nice goal, a good build-up. I'm glad I helped the team. I hope we realised today that we can beat them in London and qualify."

Danny Ings, West Ham goalscorer: "It was very difficult to control the game, and I think a draw was the fair result. There are positives to take into next week."

Joe Cole, BT Sport "For West Ham, this is welcome to European competition again. They were off it a bit tonight."

Gent fans enjoyed what they saw Getty Images

Key stats

Gent have lost only one of their last seven Europa Conference League matches (W3 D3).

The Belgian have lost only two of their previous 14 home UEFA Europa Conference League fixtures (W7 D4), qualifying included.

West Ham had won their ten previous games in the competition.

The London club have lost only two of their last 13 away European matches (W8 D3).

West Ham have been in front at half-time in seven of their last eight European fixtures.

The Hammers have only failed to score in one of their last 16 European matches.

Line-ups

Gent: Roef, Castro-Montes, Piątkowski﻿, Okumu, Torunarigha (Núrio Fortuna 65), Hong (Odjidja-Ofoe 64), Kums, De Sart, Fofana (Samoise 65), Cuypers, Orban (Tissoudali 83)

West Ham: Areola, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Johnson (Cresswell 87), Coufal, Downes (Paquetá 74), Rice, Emerson, Lanzini (Benrahma 61), Bowen, Ings (Antonio 60)