Nice vs Basel Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, April 14, 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg between Nice and Basel.
Article top media content
Article body
Nice and Basel meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.
Nice vs Basel at a glance
When: Thursday 20 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Grand Stade de Nice, Nice
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 2-2)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Nice vs Basel
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
This tie could still go either way after both teams held the lead in an end-to-end first leg. Basel were the more frustrated of the two following that 2-2 home draw in which they were on top for long periods, but two Terem Moffi goals – including a brilliant overhead kick – have kept Nice in contention.
Basel are unbeaten in their last three Europa Conference League outings and Nice in their last five, but something will have to give on Thursday.
Previous line-ups*
Nice: Schmeichel; Rosario, Todibo, Dante, Amraoui; Ramsey, Ndayishimiye, Boudaoui; Laborde, Moffi, Thuram
Misses next match if booked: Boudaoui
Basel: Hitz; Lang, Nuhu, Pelmard; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Burger, López; Amdouni, Zeqiri
Suspended: López
Misses next match if booked: Calafiori, Comas, Fink, Xhaka, Zeqiri
*Predicted line-ups to follow
Form guide
Nice
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLDDWD
Where they stand: 9th in French Ligue 1
Basel
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDLWLW
Where they stand: 6th in Swiss Super League
Expert prediction
Andrew Scott, match reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Didier Digard, Nice coach: "My initial reaction was that we could have won. But when I thought about it, I realised that Nice are in a European quarter-final. We've drawn away from home and we're still capable of being disappointed. That shows we have ambition, that our mentality has changed, because 2-2 is still a solid result."
Heiko Vogel, Basel coach: "I'm very happy with the team's effort. We got a good result, which gives us options for the return leg. I still think Nice are the favourites, but if there's a chance, we want to make the most of it. We saw tonight that we can hurt them."
What happens next?
The winners advance to the semi-finals where they will face the victors of the Lech vs Fiorentina tie. The Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia (pictured above) will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.