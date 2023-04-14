Nice vs Basel Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Nice and Basel meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.

Nice vs Basel at a glance When: Thursday 20 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Grand Stade de Nice, Nice

What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 2-2)

Where to watch Nice vs Basel

What do you need to know?

This tie could still go either way after both teams held the lead in an end-to-end first leg. Basel were the more frustrated of the two following that 2-2 home draw in which they were on top for long periods, but two Terem Moffi goals – including a brilliant overhead kick – have kept Nice in contention.

Basel are unbeaten in their last three Europa Conference League outings and Nice in their last five, but something will have to give on Thursday.

Highlights: Basel 2-2 Nice

Previous line-ups*

Nice: Schmeichel; Rosario, Todibo, Dante, Amraoui; Ramsey, Ndayishimiye, Boudaoui; Laborde, Moffi, Thuram

Misses next match if booked: Boudaoui



Basel: Hitz; Lang, Nuhu, Pelmard; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Burger, López; Amdouni, Zeqiri

Suspended: López

Misses next match if booked: Calafiori, Comas, Fink, Xhaka, Zeqiri



*Predicted line-ups to follow

Nice

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLDDWD

Where they stand: 9th in French Ligue 1

Basel

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDLWLW

Where they stand: 6th in Swiss Super League

Expert prediction

Andrew Scott, match reporter

What the coaches say

Didier Digard, Nice coach: "My initial reaction was that we could have won. But when I thought about it, I realised that Nice are in a European quarter-final. We've drawn away from home and we're still capable of being disappointed. That shows we have ambition, that our mentality has changed, because 2-2 is still a solid result."



Heiko Vogel, Basel coach: "I'm very happy with the team's effort. We got a good result, which gives us options for the return leg. I still think Nice are the favourites, but if there's a chance, we want to make the most of it. We saw tonight that we can hurt them."