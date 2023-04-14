AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

AZ Alkmaar and Anderlecht meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.

AZ vs Anderlecht at a glance When: Thursday 20 April (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: AZ Stadion, Alkmaar

What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 0-2)

What do you need to know?

AZ were thwarted at every step in the first leg in Brussels, Anderlecht defending resolutely and scoring through Michael Murillo and Majeed Ashimeru.

But if 2-0 looked a comfortable lead on the night, it looks a good deal less sturdy in the face of AZ's fearsome home record: the Dutch are unbeaten in their last 24 European home matches (W16 D8) including wins in the last seven.

Anderlecht may be comforted that their opponents have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight European matches, home and away.

Highlights: Anderlecht 2-0 AZ Alkmaar

Previous line-ups*

AZ Alkmaar: Ryan; Sugawara, Beukema, Hatzidiakos, Kerkez; Clasie, Mijnans, Reijnders; Odgaard, Pavlidis, Van Brederode

Misses next match if booked: Bazoer, De Wit, Kerkez



Anderlecht: Verbruggen; Ndiaye, Vertonghen, Debast, Murillo; Refaelov, Ashimeru, Diawara, Dreyer; Slimani, Amuzu

Misses next match if booked: Arnstad, Debast, Delcroix, Murillo, Refaelov, Slimani



*Predicted line-ups to follow

AZ Alkmaar

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDLWW

Where they stand: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie

Anderlecht

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWWW

Where they stand: 9th in Belgian First League

Expert prediction

Alyssa Saliou, match reporter

Anderlecht may not have been at their best in the first leg, but they were alert enough to seize on AZ's dip in form and needed only two flashes to take a commanding if assailable lead. Brian Riemer will know this tie still needs killing off – no mean feat in front of what promises to be a packed house.

What the coaches say

Pascal Jansen, AZ Alkmaar coach: "It's a bit of a familiar story from recent games: creating opportunities, but not taking them. We were not alert when Anderlecht had two opportunities, and that's when you get hit on the nose."

Brian Riemer, Anderlecht coach: "There was no real celebration in the dressing room after the game, because we haven't earned that yet. If it was the other way around and we were in their position I would still believe everything is possible in the return match."