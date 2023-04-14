UEFA.com works better on other browsers
AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Friday, April 14, 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg between AZ Alkmaar and Anderlecht.

Anderlecht were impressive in their first leg victory over AZ
Anderlecht were impressive in their first leg victory over AZ Getty Images

AZ Alkmaar and Anderlecht meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.

AZ vs Anderlecht at a glance

When: Thursday 20 April (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: AZ Stadion, Alkmaar
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 0-2)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch AZ vs Anderlecht

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

AZ were thwarted at every step in the first leg in Brussels, Anderlecht defending resolutely and scoring through Michael Murillo and Majeed Ashimeru.

But if 2-0 looked a comfortable lead on the night, it looks a good deal less sturdy in the face of AZ's fearsome home record: the Dutch are unbeaten in their last 24 European home matches (W16 D8) including wins in the last seven.

Anderlecht may be comforted that their opponents have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight European matches, home and away.

Highlights: Anderlecht 2-0 AZ Alkmaar

Previous line-ups*

AZ Alkmaar: Ryan; Sugawara, Beukema, Hatzidiakos, Kerkez; Clasie, Mijnans, Reijnders; Odgaard, Pavlidis, Van Brederode
Misses next match if booked: Bazoer, De Wit, Kerkez

Anderlecht: Verbruggen; Ndiaye, Vertonghen, Debast, Murillo; Refaelov, Ashimeru, Diawara, Dreyer; Slimani, Amuzu
Misses next match if booked: Arnstad, Debast, Delcroix, Murillo, Refaelov, Slimani

*Predicted line-ups to follow

Form guide

AZ Alkmaar
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDLWW
Where they stand: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie

Anderlecht
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWWW
Where they stand: 9th in Belgian First League

Expert prediction

Alyssa Saliou, match reporter
Anderlecht may not have been at their best in the first leg, but they were alert enough to seize on AZ's dip in form and needed only two flashes to take a commanding if assailable lead. Brian Riemer will know this tie still needs killing off – no mean feat in front of what promises to be a packed house.

What the coaches say

Pascal Jansen, AZ Alkmaar coach: "It's a bit of a familiar story from recent games: creating opportunities, but not taking them. We were not alert when Anderlecht had two opportunities, and that's when you get hit on the nose."

Brian Riemer, Anderlecht coach: "There was no real celebration in the dressing room after the game, because we haven't earned that yet. If it was the other way around and we were in their position I would still believe everything is possible in the return match."

What happens next?

The winners advance to the semi-finals where they will face the victors of the Gent vs West Ham tie. The Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia (pictured above) will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.

