Fiorentina vs Lech Poznań Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, April 14, 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg between Fiorentina and Lech Poznań.
Article top media content
Article body
Fiorentina and Lech Poznań meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.
Fiorentina vs Lech at a glance
When: Thursday 20 April (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 4-1)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Fiorentina vs Lech
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Runaway competition top scorers Fiorentina took their tally to 30 in Poznań, including a star turn from Nico González, who inadvertently set up Arthur Cabral's opener with a sublime strike before expertly heading in the visitors' second.
In between, though, Lech showed why they had been nine unbeaten in the UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring an excellent goal of their own when Kristoffer Velde drilled in a ruthless reply for his seventh goal in 14 appearances in this season's competition.
The Italian side looked as irresistible from there as they have done for much of the campaign; they now have the chance to avenge Lech's 2-1 win in Florence in the 2015/16 Europa League.
Previous line-ups*
Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Milenković, Ranieri, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Mandragora; González, Cabral, Brekalo
Misses next match if booked: Amrabat, Dodô, Milenković
Lech: Bednarek; Pereira, Milić, Šatka; Skóraś Kvekveskiri, Karlström, Velde, Rebocho; Marchwiński, Ishak
Suspended: Salamon
Misses next match if booked: Ishak, Karlström, Rebocho, Szymczak
*Predicted line-ups to follow
Form guide
Fiorentina
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWWW
Where they stand: 9th in Italian Serie A
Lech
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDWWD
Where they stand: 3rd in Polish First Division
Expert prediction
Paolo Menicucci, match reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
John van den Brom, Lech coach: "We expected so much from this game and now I am sitting here after a big loss. It will be very difficult for us to reach the semi-finals. I am really disappointed because our hopes were so high.
"Fiorentina are a very good team and tonight they proved it again. We did not play at our best and if you don't play at your best when you face Fiorentina, then you lose. They were simply too good for us tonight."
Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "We did what we had prepared. I want to congratulate the guys because it wasn't easy after the equaliser, but we remained in the game, scoring before the break, and we could have scored even more.
"The second half was excellent, and now we must keep this advantage tight (in the second leg)."
What happens next?
The winners advance to the semi-finals where they will face the victors of the Basel vs Nice tie.
The Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia (pictured above) will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.