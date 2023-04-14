Fiorentina vs Lech Poznań Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Fiorentina and Lech Poznań meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.

Fiorentina vs Lech at a glance When: Thursday 20 April (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence

What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 4-1)

What do you need to know?

Runaway competition top scorers Fiorentina took their tally to 30 in Poznań, including a star turn from Nico González, who inadvertently set up Arthur Cabral's opener with a sublime strike before expertly heading in the visitors' second.

In between, though, Lech showed why they had been nine unbeaten in the UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring an excellent goal of their own when Kristoffer Velde drilled in a ruthless reply for his seventh goal in 14 appearances in this season's competition.

The Italian side looked as irresistible from there as they have done for much of the campaign; they now have the chance to avenge Lech's 2-1 win in Florence in the 2015/16 Europa League.

Highlights: Lech 1-4 Fiorentina

Previous line-ups*

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Milenković, Ranieri, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Mandragora; González, Cabral, Brekalo

Misses next match if booked: Amrabat, Dodô, Milenković



Lech: Bednarek; Pereira, Milić, Šatka; Skóraś Kvekveskiri, Karlström, Velde, Rebocho; Marchwiński, Ishak

Suspended: Salamon

Misses next match if booked: Ishak, Karlström, Rebocho, Szymczak



Fiorentina

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWWW

Where they stand: 9th in Italian Serie A

Lech

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDWWD

Where they stand: 3rd in Polish First Division

What the coaches say

John van den Brom, Lech coach: "We expected so much from this game and now I am sitting here after a big loss. It will be very difficult for us to reach the semi-finals. I am really disappointed because our hopes were so high.

"Fiorentina are a very good team and tonight they proved it again. We did not play at our best and if you don't play at your best when you face Fiorentina, then you lose. They were simply too good for us tonight."

Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "We did what we had prepared. I want to congratulate the guys because it wasn't easy after the equaliser, but we remained in the game, scoring before the break, and we could have scored even more.

"The second half was excellent, and now we must keep this advantage tight (in the second leg)."