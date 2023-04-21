Applications closed for Europa Conference League final tickets

The ticket application window for the general public closed at 14:00 CEST on Friday 28 April. Ticket applications can no longer be submitted. Check back on UEFA.com/tickets for sales updates.

As usual, fans of the two teams and the general public are being allocated the majority of the tickets for the final, which will be played at Prague's Eden Aréna in Czechia on Wednesday 7 June, kicking off at 21:00 CEST.

Visit the ticketing portal

A total of 13,000 tickets out of 18,000 (the stadium's capacity for the final) are available for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams that reach the final will receive 5,000 each, while the remaining tickets were offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com.

The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved. The remaining tickets are for the local organising structure, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

For the sales process on UEFA.com, tickets are not sold on a first come, first served basis. Instead, a ballot is being conducted to allocate the tickets now that the application period has ended.

In the ticket portal, applicants could choose whether they wanted to enter the lottery in any case or only if their team qualified. For the lottery, the ticket quota will be allocated fairly between these two groups of applicants, taking account of the number of applications received within each group.

Ticket prices for the 2023 Europa Conference League final

The price categories for tickets for the general public are as follows; applicants could apply for up to four tickets per person:

Category 4: €25

Category 3: €45

Category 2: €85

Category 1: €125

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators were available for €25 (ticket priced at Category 4 rate and one companion ticket provided for free).

Visit the ticketing portal

How you get your tickets

Tickets will be delivered by means of the official UEFA mobile tickets app a few days before the match. Ticket holders will need to download the official app, which is available for Android and iPhone users. The app allows fans to securely download, transfer, keep and assign guest tickets anytime and anywhere. The FAQ section of the app includes videos on how to use mobile tickets.