Fiorentina vs Basel Europa Conference League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Fiorentina and Basel meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday 11 May.

Fiorentina vs Basel at a glance When: Thursday 11 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence

What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch Fiorentina vs Basel

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

In Luka Jović and Arthur Cabral, Fiorentina boast the two top scorers left in this season's Europa Conference League (six each), and Vincenzo Italiano's side are by far the most prolific team in the tournament so far with 32 goals. They have been even more impressive away than at home – they scored 18 in the course of winning their last five on the road – but flirted with disaster at home against Lech Poznań in the quarter-final decider, going 3-0 down before striking twice late on to qualify.

Basel, meanwhile, have been defying the odds to make it this far, their quarter-final decider against Nice something of a smash-and-grab raid as a late equaliser and an extra-time winner took them to the last four. Michael Lang may remind his team-mates that the Swiss side have had the better of Fiorentina before; the defender featured in the Basel side that won 2-1 in Florence in the 2015/16 group stage then drew 2-2 in the return game.

Highlights: Fiorentina 2-3 Lech

Possible line-ups

Fiorentina*: Terracciano; Venuti, Milenković, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Mandragora, Barák; González, Jović, Sottil

Basel*: Hitz; Lang, Nuhu, Pelmard; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Burger, Millar; Amdouni, Zeqiri

*line-ups from quarter-final second legs

Fiorentina

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDWDW

Where they stand: 10th in Italian Serie A﻿ ﻿

Basel

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDDDL

Where they stand: 7th in Swiss Super League﻿ ﻿

Expert predictions

Paolo Menicucci, Fiorentina reporter

To follow

Jürgen Baumgartner, Basel reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "I must focus on the reaction, both from the players and the fans, after Lech scored their third goal [in the quarter-final second leg]. We were all united, we remained compact. The support of the fans was crucial "

Heiko Vogel, Basel coach: "The fact that we are in the Europa Conference League semi-finals tells you what these players are capable of."