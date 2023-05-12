Basel vs Fiorentina Europa Conference League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, May 12, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg between Basel and Fiorentina.
Basel and Fiorentina meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday 18 May.
Basel vs Fiorentina at a glance
When: Thursday 18 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel
What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg (first leg: 2-1)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners are the nominal home team in the final against AZ or West Ham in Prague
Where to watch Basel vs Fiorentina
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Basel are looking to become the first team from Switzerland to reach a major European club final and after scoring two goals or more in nine of their last ten UEFA Europa Conference League matches, they can go into their home meeting against Fiorentina with confidence. With just two losses in their last 14 European fixtures, they are in impressive form.
Fiorentina are trying to avoid history repeating itself. They have failed to progress in each of their last four UEFA semi-final ties but have travelled well this season in Europe, scoring four times on the road on three occasions. Indeed, they are the most prolific side in the competition with 33 goals overall – seven coming from this season's top scorer Arthur Cabral.
Previous line-ups
Basel: Hitz; Lang, Nuhu, Pelmard; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Burger, Calafiori; Augustin, Amdouni
Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Mandragora; Ikoné, Cabral, González
Form guide
Basel
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWLW
Where they stand: 5th in Swiss Super League
Fiorentina
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDWDL
Where they stand: 8th in Italian Serie A
Expert predictions
Jürgen Baumgartner, Basel reporter
Paolo Menicucci, Fiorentina reporter
What the coaches say
Heiko Vogel, Basel coach: "Nothing has been decided. We are in a good position for the second leg, but we have to stay humble, focused and diligent. Overall, [the first-leg victory was] a deserved win because it was a great performance from a tactical point of view."
Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "In my opinion, we played a good game [in the first leg]. Teams like Basel take their chances. Our main problem was not scoring the second goal when we were dominating. [Basel] won the first half and we'll take our chances away. I'm convinced we still have hope."
What happens next?
The winners advance to the 2023 Europa Conference League final against AZ Alkmaar or West Ham. The Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia (pictured above) will host this season's final on 7 June.