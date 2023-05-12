Basel vs Fiorentina Europa Conference League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Basel and Fiorentina meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday 18 May.

Basel vs Fiorentina at a glance When: Thursday 18 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel

What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg (first leg: 2-1)

Winners are the nominal home team in the final against AZ or West Ham in Prague

Where to watch Basel vs Fiorentina

What do you need to know?

Basel are looking to become the first team from Switzerland to reach a major European club final and after scoring two goals or more in nine of their last ten UEFA Europa Conference League matches, they can go into their home meeting against Fiorentina with confidence. With just two losses in their last 14 European fixtures, they are in impressive form.

Fiorentina are trying to avoid history repeating itself. They have failed to progress in each of their last four UEFA semi-final ties but have travelled well this season in Europe, scoring four times on the road on three occasions. Indeed, they are the most prolific side in the competition with 33 goals overall – seven coming from this season's top scorer Arthur Cabral.

Highlights: Fiorentina 1-2 Basel

Previous line-ups

Basel: Hitz; Lang, Nuhu, Pelmard; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Burger, Calafiori; Augustin, Amdouni

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Mandragora; Ikoné, Cabral, González

Basel

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWLW

Where they stand: 5th in Swiss Super League

Fiorentina

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDWDL

Where they stand: 8th in Italian Serie A

Expert predictions

Jürgen Baumgartner, Basel reporter

Paolo Menicucci, Fiorentina reporter

What the coaches say

Heiko Vogel, Basel coach: "Nothing has been decided. We are in a good position for the second leg, but we have to stay humble, focused and diligent. Overall, [the first-leg victory was] a deserved win because it was a great performance from a tactical point of view."

Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "In my opinion, we played a good game [in the first leg]. Teams like Basel take their chances. Our main problem was not scoring the second goal when we were dominating. [Basel] won the first half and we'll take our chances away. I'm convinced we still have hope."