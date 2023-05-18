AZ 0-1 West Ham (agg: 1-3): Fornals takes Hammers into final

Substitute Pablo Fornals struck deep into second-half added time to ease West Ham nerves as a disciplined performance at AZ Alkmaar took them to the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Key moments 25': Paquetá curls against post for West Ham

66': Areola fields powerful Hatzidiakos effort

75': Kehrer blocks Karlsson shot in the box

90+4': Fornals strikes at the last to win it

Match in brief: Pragmatic West Ham stride through

Pablo Fornals after scoring deep into second-half added time for West Ham Getty Images

West Ham are through to their first major European final since 1976, a late Pablo Fornals finish securing a 1-0 victory in the Netherlands to go with their 2-1 first-leg success in London.

Following a tight opening 25 minutes, West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá cut inside a defender before curling an effort from just outside the box which struck the post.

Denied openings before the break, AZ began to push forward in the second half in search of an aggregate equaliser but found it difficult to get past a resolute Hammers defence.

Centre-back Pantelis Hatzidiakos had their best opportunity with a fierce shot from just inside the box, but goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was able to collect.

Pascal Jansen's men upped the ante in the closing stages, but Fornals raced clear on the break and calmly slotted home to confirm David Moyes' side's place in the final in Prague.

As it happened: AZ 0-1 West Ham

Derek Brookman, AZ reporter

A gallant effort by Pascal Jansen's men, but in the end they simply couldn't find a way through the visitors' defence. Areola was rarely troubled, and in fact it was Paquetá who had come closest to finding the net before Fornals' late finish confirmed West Ham's progress.

Lynsey Hooper, West Ham reporter

West Ham kept their cool, even if they tested their fans' nerves, especially in the second half. The discipline and resolve they showed was ultimately what accounted for AZ, with Fornals' last-gasp winner the icing on the cake. A first shot at Europeam silverware since they were runners-up in the 1975/76 Cup Winners' Cup awaits.

Reaction

David Moyes, West Ham manager: "We're absolutely thrilled. It's a big achievement for the club, but now it's about going and winning it. AZ are very good at what they do, but I'm delighted we did it."

Declan Rice, West Ham captain: "For this club this has been such a long time coming. We're so, so happy. You can't get too excited because there's one more game to play, but we're going to enjoy tonight. This is what we work for. This is the first time I've been able to enjoy a moment like this in a West Ham shirt. Hopefully we can go out with a bang and look back on a positive season."

Aaron Cresswell, West Ham defender: "To be in the final is massive. It's what this club deserves. AZ are a good possession-based team, but we put in a solid defensive shift and what a way to win it at the end."

Joe Cole, BT Sport "Sometimes it's just about getting over the line, and that's what West Ham have done tonight. The players should enjoy tonight, but they need to go and become heroes in the final."

Tomás Souček blocks a shot from AZ's Jesper Karlsson ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Key stats

The final in Prague will be West Ham's first in Europe since they lost 4-2 to Anderlecht in the 1975/76 European Cup Winners' Cup; they claimed their only continental trophy in the same competition in 1964/65, overcoming 1860 München at Wembley.

West Ham will travel to the final unbeaten in 14 Europa Conference League games this season (W13 D1); they have only failed to score in one of their last 16 European matches away from home.

AZ were unbeaten in 25 European home matches (W17 D8) prior to tonight; they had won their previous eight continental home matches this season.

Line-ups

AZ: Ryan; Sugawara, Beukema, Hatzidiakos, Kerkez (M De Wit 85); Clasie, Reijnders; Karlsson (Meerdink 85), Mijnans (D De Wit 70), Van Brederode (Lahdo 78); Pavlidis

West Ham: Aréola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Souček; Bowen, Paquetá (Downes 90+6), Benrahma (Fornals 75); Antonio (Ings 85)