Europa Conference League final preview: Fiorentina vs West Ham – where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, form guide
Monday, May 22, 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League final between Fiorentina and West Ham.
Article top media content
Article body
Fiorentina and West Ham meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday 7 June.
Fiorentina vs West Ham at a glance
When: Wednesday 7 June (21:00 local time)
Where: Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia
What: UEFA Europa Conference League final
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the Europa Conference League on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Fiorentina have not won a major European title since the 1960/61 European Cup Winners' Cup, but the Viola can dare to dream in Prague. They have firepower like no other side in the Europa Conference League this season, having scored 36 goals in 14 games en route to the final (including seven for competition top scorer Arthur Cabral).
Semi-finalists in the Europa League last season, David Moyes's West Ham have gone a step further in the Europa Conference League and a first major continental success since 1965 is in sight. They may have reason to feel at home in Prague too: both Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal played at Eden Arena during their time at Slavia Praha.
Possible starting line-ups
Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Milenković, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Castrovilli; Brekalo, Cabral, González
West Ham: Aréola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Souček; Bowen, Paquetá, Benrahma; Antonio
Form guide
Fiorentina
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWLLD
Where they stand: 11th in Italian Serie A
West Ham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWWL
Where they finished: 14th in English Premier League
Expert predictions
Paolo Menicucci, Fiorentina reporter
Lynsey Hooper, West Ham reporter
View from the camps
Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "It is my first season in Europe and reaching the final is a great satisfaction. This path to the final will always remain with us but now we have a mission to complete. Having three teams in the final is a reason of great pride for Italian football. I'm sure we all have a say in the final."
David Moyes, West Ham coach: "We're absolutely thrilled. It's a big achievement for the club, but now it's about going and winning it."
What do the 2023 Europa Conference League winners get?
The UEFA Europa Conference League trophy stands at 57.5cm tall and weighs 11kg. It consists of 32 hexagonal spines – one for each team in the group stage of the competition – twisting and curving from the base.
The winning team are presented with 40 gold medals and the runners-up with 40 silver medals.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.