Europa Conference League final preview: Fiorentina vs West Ham – where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, form guide

Fiorentina and West Ham meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday 7 June.

Fiorentina vs West Ham at a glance When: Wednesday 7 June (21:00 local time)

Where: Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia

What: UEFA Europa Conference League final

What do you need to know?

Fiorentina have not won a major European title since the 1960/61 European Cup Winners' Cup, but the Viola can dare to dream in Prague. They have firepower like no other side in the Europa Conference League this season, having scored 36 goals in 14 games en route to the final (including seven for competition top scorer Arthur Cabral).

Semi-finalists in the Europa League last season, David Moyes's West Ham have gone a step further in the Europa Conference League and a first major continental success since 1965 is in sight. They may have reason to feel at home in Prague too: both Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal played at Eden Arena during their time at Slavia Praha.

Meet the finalists

Possible starting line-ups

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Milenković, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Castrovilli; Brekalo, Cabral, González

West Ham: Aréola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Souček; Bowen, Paquetá, Benrahma; Antonio

Form guide

Fiorentina

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWLLD

Where they stand: 11th in Italian Serie A

West Ham

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWWL

Where they finished: 14th in English Premier League

West Ham's road to the Conference League final: Every goal

Expert predictions

Paolo Menicucci, Fiorentina reporter

Lynsey Hooper, West Ham reporter

Fiorentina's road to the Conference League final: Every goal

View from the camps

Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "It is my first season in Europe and reaching the final is a great satisfaction. This path to the final will always remain with us but now we have a mission to complete. Having three teams in the final is a reason of great pride for Italian football. I'm sure we all have a say in the final﻿."

David Moyes, West Ham coach: "We're absolutely thrilled. It's a big achievement for the club, but now it's about going and winning it﻿."