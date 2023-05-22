Carlos del Cerro Grande to referee 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final

Spanish official Carlos del Cerro Grande will referee the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final between Fiorentina and West Ham, to be played at the Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia, on Wednesday 7 June. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET.

Del Cerro Grande has taken charge of five UEFA Champions League matches this season, including the quarter-final second leg between Inter and Benfica. Del Cerro will be involved in a major UEFA club competition final for the first time.

Del Cerro Grande will be assisted by compatriots Pau Cebrián Devis and Guadalupe Porras Ayuso, with Diego Barbero Sevilla acting as reserve assistant referee. The fourth official, Jesús Gil Manzano, is also from Spain. The VAR role has been assigned to Juan Martínez Munuera (Spain) and he will be aided by Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (Spain) and Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (Portugal).

2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final refereeing team

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

Assistants: Pau Cebrián Devis and Guadalupe Porras Ayuso (both ESP)

Fourth official: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Reserve assistant: Diego Barbero Sevilla (ESP)

VAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

Assistant VAR: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP)

VAR support: Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (POR)