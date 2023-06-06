Czech great Vladimír Šmicer's guide to Europa Conference League final host city Prague

"25 years I've lived here and I feel Prague is my home," says UEFA Europa Conference League final ambassador Vladimír Šmicer. Who better, then, to take us on a trip around the Czechia capital with official partners, Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Šmicer moved with his parents to Prague as a 14-year-old looking to make his breakthrough and would spend nine years with Slavia Praha, going on to represent Lens, Liverpool and Bordeaux before returning to the capital club.

A UEFA Champions League and UEFA Cup winner with Liverpool, Šmicer is also no stranger to the Eden Arena, having won the Czech title in Slavia's first match in their new stadium in May 2008. "The rooftop with the wood, it gives you a great sound acoustically," he says. "I can guarantee you, it's going to be loud."

When it comes to exploring Prague, Šmicer recommends taking in the city centre while he also has some insight into the culinary delights that await visitors ahead of this season's showpiece.

"The best part, I think, is the historical city centre, where you can find all the nice old buildings," he says. "Everything is walking distance. You can find Prague Castle and head for Charles Bridge. The Old Town Square, especially in the evening when the lights are on, is special.

"We have plenty of bars, restaurants, and our food is special, as well. Traditional Czech food is duck with cabbage, and dumplings. Trdelník is a traditional Czech desert – it's like a kind of sweet with ice cream and chocolate on it."