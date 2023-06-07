UEFA Europa Conference League: 2022/23 in numbers

It was another unforgettable UEFA Europa Conference League campaign in just the second edition of the new UEFA club tournament.

Here, UEFA.com picks out a few top stats from this season's competition.

2 Türkiye was the only nation to produce two group winners, İstanbul Başakşehir and Sivasspor.

3 Gent forward Gift Orban took just 3 minutes and 25 seconds to score a hat-trick against İstanbul Başakşehir in their round of 16 second leg – setting a new record for the fastest treble in UEFA club competition history.

Orban's record-breaking hat-trick

4 Four matches were decided by penalty shoot-outs: Gent eliminated Qarabağ and Anderlecht saw off Ludogorets in the knockout round play-offs, Basel overcame Slovan Bratislava in the last 16, and Anderlecht were in shoot-out action again in the quarter-finals, though this time they fell to AZ Alkmaar.

4 Fiorentina became the first club to reach the final of all four major UEFA men's club competitions: the European Cup/Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League, Europa Conference League and the European Cup Winners' Cup.

5 During the group stage, Silkeborg beat FCSB by a scoreline of 5-0 twice in the space of eight days. However, they still failed to reach the knockout stage.

6 West Ham set the Europa Conference League record for the highest winning margin in the knockout stage by beating AEK Larnaca 6-0 on aggregate in the round of 16.

8 The Hammers became the first team to triumph in all six of their group stage games, as well as recording the longest winning streak by any English team in UEFA club competition, from group stage to the final, with eight in a row.

9 Ballkani, Djurgården, Dnipro-1, Pyunik, RFS, Silkeborg, Slovácko, Vaduz and Žalgiris made their debut appearances in a UEFA competition group stage. Kosovo, Liechtenstein and Lithuania were represented in a UEFA competition group stage for the first time.

12 Arthur Cabral is the ﻿all-time leading goalscorer in the Europa Conference League, group stage to final, with 12 goals. Netting seven times for Fiorentina, he finished this season as joint-top scorer.

All Arthur Cabral's Fiorentina goals this season

15 David Moyes became the first Scottish coach to win a UEFA club competition in 15 years. The last was Sir Alex Ferguson when he scooped his second Champions League title with Manchester United in 2008. West Ham also scored in all 15 of their matches in the competition this season, including qualifiers.

18 AZ Alkmaar reached their first continental semi-final since losing to Sporting CP in the 2004/05 UEFA Cup last four; they were also beaten this time around, succumbing to West Ham.

32 By winning that semi-final, West Ham became the 32nd club to appear in three or more major UEFA finals.

33 At 33 years 289 days, Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura became the oldest Italian scorer in a European final since 36-year-old Paolo Maldini struck for AC Milan against Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final.

36 Saïd Benrahma became the first Algerian player to score in a European club final for 36 years, since Rabah Madjer for Porto against Bayern in the 1987 European Cup final.

37 Fiorentina scored 37 goals in the competition proper this term, nine more than Roma and Feyenoord managed in the inaugural 2021/22 season.

40 Pepe Reina became the oldest player in Europa Conference League history, aged 40 years 197 days, when Villarreal faced Anderlecht in the last 16.

44 No goalkeeper pulled off more saves in the competition than the 44 made by Sivasspor's Ali Şaşal Vural.

58 West Ham won their first major continental trophy since the 1964/65 European Cup Winners' Cup, ending a wait of 58 years.

83 Anderlecht's Jan Vertonghen won possession for his team 83 times – six occasions more than any other player.

379 There were 379 goals scored in the competition this season, an average of 2.69 per game.

All statistics are group stage to final unless stated.