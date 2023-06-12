Erdoğan Yeşilyurt tops fan vote for best goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League

Sivasspor's Erdoğan Yeşilyurt has won the vote for goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League in a fan poll.

The winger briefly levelled the Turkish side's last-16 tie against Fiorentina, cutting in from the left flank and sending an unstoppable effort into the top corner; the Viola recovered to win 5-1 on aggregate.

Terem Moffi's acrobatic effort for Nice at Basel topped the expert list but finished third among supporters, also trailing Declan Rice's quarter-final effort against Gent for eventual winners West Ham.

The top ten goals of the 2022/23 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2022/23 Europa Conference League

1 Erdoğan Yeşilyurt (Sivasspor 1-4 Fiorentina) – Round of 16, 16/03/2023﻿ (5th in official list)

2 Declan Rice (West Ham 4-1 Gent) – Quarter-finals, 20/04/2023 (9th in official list)

3 Terem Moffi (Basel 2-2 Nice) – Quarter-finals, 13/04/2023﻿ (1st in official list)